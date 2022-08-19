Nurse accused of stealing drugs from patients at Englewood retirement community

Aug. 19—A nurse is accused of stealing narcotics from patients in her care at an Englewood retirement community.

Rachel Nicole Shupert, 42, of Brookville was issued a summons to appear for her Sept. 1 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two felony counts of theft of drugs.

Shupert worked as a Registered Nurse at Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Road in Englewood.

"Staff noticed patients were missing medications and reported the matter to law enforcement," said Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Greg Flannagan, who added that the medications involved were narcotics.

The thefts were alleged to have happened July 13, according to her Wednesday grand jury indictment.

Shupert's license from the Ohio Board of Nursing remains active, according to the state's online license database.