Nurse arrested after alleged drug deal with inmate caught on camera inside Coweta County Jail
A jail nurse has been arrested after deputies said she made a drug deal with an inmate inside the jail.
Coweta County Jail deputies said Shaneika Roberts was caught on surveillance video putting something into the front pocket of an inmate on the jail.
Deputies said they locked down the jail pod where the inmate’s cell is and searched it.
A K9 was brought in as part of the search and deputies found the following things inside the inmate’s cell:
A small clear plastic bag with an unknown white powder
Two small clear plastic bags with non-controlled substance pills
Three small clear plastic bags containing a white substance field tested to be methamphetamine
One small clear plastic bag containing a while powdery substance field tested to be fentanyl
One clear plastic bag containing suspected tobacco
One clear plastic bag containing several loosely wrapped cigarettes
Two clear plastic bags containing suspected marijuana
Additional miscellaneous drug and gambling related paraphernalia
One handmade shank
Roberts was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and crossing guard lines with contraband.
The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said additional charges are pending against Roberts, as well as other people involved in the case.
