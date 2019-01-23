Nurse arrested over Arizona care home patient pregnancy

Nathan Sutherland was arrested after his DNA was matched to the baby - Maricopa County Sheriffâ€™s Office More

A nurse has been charged with rape after a severely disabled woman gave birth in care home in Arizona.

The 29-year-old victim stunned her caregivers and family when she gave birth to a baby boy late last month, sparking an investigation.

Nathan Sutherland, a 36-year-old licensed practical nurse, was arrested Wednesday on one count of sexual assault and one count of vulnerable adult abuse, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Mr Sutherland was responsible for providing care to the victim during the time the assault occurred. He was arrested after his DNA was matched to that of the baby, Phoenix Police department said.

The 29-year-old victim, who police said "was not in a position to give consent", has been in the care of the Hacienda Health Care facility in Phoenix, Arizona since the age of three. The victim's family described her as having "significant intellectual disabilities as a result of seizures very early in her childhood".

While she does not speak, she has some mobility in her limbs, head and neck. She also responds to sound and can make facial gestures, the family said in a statement.

The family's lawyer, John Micheaels, said the relatives were "outraged, traumatised and in shock" at the assault. The child is now in the care of the patient's family.

Court documents state that the woman is "not alert" and requires a "maximum level of care", according to the Arizona Republic.

Staff at the facility said they had no idea she was pregnant and the case has triggered reviews by state agencies and highlighted safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated.

The CEO of the nursing facility resigned following the scandal and earlier this week the clinic announced that one of the victim's doctors had resigned and another has been suspended.

