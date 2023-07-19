Nurse arrested after trying to bring drugs into Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

A nurse was arrested after she attempted to bring contraband into Clayton County Jail earlier this week.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said Geraldine Moore attempted to enter the secured guard line with a plastic bag of contraband on Monday.

Moore put the bag in the trash, which is frequently cleaned by inmates and then she walked away from it.

Investigators immediately seized the contraband and two cell phones.

Moore was found with 21 Percocet pills wrapped in tissue in her possession.

Deputies said Moore and her possessions had a strong scent of marijuana.

Deputies eventually searched Moore’s car, where they found more drugs and guns.

She has now been booked on multiple charges.

She was booked into Clayton County Jail.

“There is nothing you can do to hide, you will be found. Play silly games and you will win silly prizes,” Allen said.

Allem said more charges and terminations are on the way for other employees.

