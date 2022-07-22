Nurse who was attacked at Lowell General Hospital, concerned charges in case may be dropped

Grace Politis, the registered nurse hurt during a vicious attack in the mental health unit at Lowell General Hospital last July, is concerned charges in the case might be dropped.

66-year-old Jean Paul Durand, a Chelmsford homeless man, is charged with twice striking Politis in the head with a fire extinguisher during an unprovoked attack on July 21, 2021.

In the last year, Durand’s mental health has been called into question. He is now held at Bridgewater State Hospital.

On Friday, a hearing in the case was postponed until September 9th.

Politis believes issues concerning Durand’s mental health could lead the court to dismiss the charges against him.

Politis wants the charges to stand.

She believes not enough is being done to protect nurses and other health care professionals from workplace violence.

“This is my lifetime career and all of a sudden, it’s interrupted. How can I continue doing this profession knowing, that while doing this profession, trying to help, I was so brutally assaulted,” Politis said.

Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward reached out to the District Attorney’s office, who say they will oppose any motion to have the charges dismissed.

Previous Coverage:

[Lowell man held without bail for attack on Lowell General Hospital nurse]

[Nurse recovering after being attacked by patient with fire extinguisher at Lowell General Hospital]

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW