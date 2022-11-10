Nurse charged with amputating patient's foot without his knowledge or doctor's authorization

A nurse in western Wisconsin has been charged with two felony counts of elder abuse for allegedly amputating a hospice patient's foot without a doctor's order or patient's consent. She then told colleagues she wanted to preserve and display the foot at her family's taxidermy shop, according to a criminal complaint filed last week in Pierce County.

Mary K. Brown, 38, of Durand, is scheduled to appear in Pierce County Circuit Court on Dec. 6.

Brown was working at Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center on May 27, when the incident occurred, according to the criminal complaint. The 40-bed facility in Spring Valley, a village of 1,400 people, is located near the Minnesota border in Pierce and St. Croix counties. While at the Spring Valley center, the victim was receiving separate care through hospice health workers from St. Croix County. Brown was not part of that care; she is not a hospice nurse.

The victim was 62, but neither his name nor his date of death are included in the complaint. He was dead, however, by June 4, when Pierce County Medical Examiner John Worsing contacted police. Worsing also sent the victim's body to Ramsey County, Minnesota, for an autopsy due to "unusual circumstances."

There is no indication in the complaint that the amputation hastened the death.

The victim had been admitted to Spring Valley facility in March after falling in his home. The complaint does not indicate how long it was before the man was found, but the heat in his home was not turned on, causing the tissue in his feet to become necrotic and die from frostbite.

One tendon, which connects muscle to bone, and roughly 2 inches of skin were keeping the foot attached to his leg. A nurse who had changed his foot bandages the morning of May 27 said the victim was "able to wiggle his toes," according to the complaint.

Brown told two other nurses at shift change that day that she was "going to cut off the victim's foot for comfort," the criminal complaint said. The other two nurses told her not to and "to leave the foot attached," it said. Shortly after the conversation, Brown and two certified nursing assistants went into the victim's room to change the bandages on his feet.

Rather than change the bandages, Brown "cut the victim's tendon, which amputated his right foot completely," one of the nursing assistants in the room told an investigator. The foot was then placed in a red biohazard bag and placed in a freezer.

One of the nursing assistants said Brown was "pushing her to retrieve the foot" so Brown could take it home and preserve it, according to the complaint. The nursing assistant told the investigator Brown said her family has a taxidermy shop and she was going to preserve the foot and put it on display with a sign that said "Wear your boots kids."

Kevin Larson, the administrator and CEO of Spring Valley Senior Living and Health Care Campus, immediately was made aware of the situation. However, Tracy Reitz, the center's director of nursing, was not told until two days later when a nursing assistant who was "distraught about the incident," called her, according to the complaint. Reitz said the nursing assistant told her the victim did not appear to be in pain when his foot was amputated, according to the complaint.

That conflicts with the testimony of another nurse, who told the investigator she asked the victim two days after his foot was amputated what had happened and the victim told the nurse that "he felt everything and it hurt very bad," according to the complaint.

Many missing entries in patient's chart

Brown had been licensed to work as a registered nurse in Wisconsin just shy of two years at the time of the alleged incident. She received her nursing license on July 14, 2020, according to the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services.

Reitz told the investigator she spoke with Brown the day she found out about the amputation to discuss a nurse's scope of practice, which does not include amputations. Brown told Reitz she did not know why she did it, and "she didn't think until after the fact that she was doing it for him and giving him comfort."

Brown told an investigator the victim did not ask her to remove his foot, which she described as "mummy feet," but she did it to make his quality of life better, according to the criminal complaint. She acknowledged it was outside her scope of practice and "she did not have any authorization to remove the victim's foot," it said.

Larson said there were "a lot of missing entries in regard to the victim's chart," including the foot amputation, according to the complaint. He said "best practice" should have been for Brown to get an order from a doctor to remove the foot, and he believes the hospice doctor caring for the victim would have given the order, according to the complaint.

"We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," Larson said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Larson added that Brown is not employed at the care center.

The maximum penalty for each felony count is up to a $100,00 fine, up to 40 years in prison, or both. The charges each include up to six additional years in prison because the victim was elderly.

Nino Amato, a longtime activist who lobbied against elderly abuse as the former president and CEO of Council of Wisconsin Aging and Health Groups, read the complaint.

"That's just insane," said Amato. "Why would you allow this to go on for so long? They should have put him in an ambulance (back in March), taken him to an emergency room or surgery center and had his foot amputated. This is a classic case of systemic elder abuse."

Amato said the victim's family or legal guardian have a winnable and justifiable case for a medical malpractice lawsuit and gross nursing rehabilitation malfeasance case.

"It is just bizarre that a nurse would think she can do that," Amato said. "My gut tells me there is a lot more to this situation than meets the eye."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin nurse charged in unauthorized amputation of foot