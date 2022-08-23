Nurse charged with sexually assaulting woman at Daytona Beach hospital, police say

A certified registered nurse anesthetist has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a Daytona Beach hospital where he worked.

Police said they arrested 57-year-old Joel Gingery Monday evening after an 18-year-old victim told police that Gingery raped her at Halifax Hospital.

According to detectives, the victim had met with Gingery at the hospital “to hang out”.

The victim then told police that while at the hospital, Gingery took her to a room on the fourth floor, barricaded the door and assaulted her.

The victim told police that Gingery called her several times after the attack to ask for forgiveness and said that he “won’t do it again.”

The victim also told police that Gingery had been her jiujitsu instructor for about two years and the pair had a close mentor-student relationship.

Following his arrest, Gingery was booked into the Volusia County jail and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

