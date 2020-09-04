Nurse charged after video shows her poking dead resident at Alabama care home, cops say

A woman accused of prodding a corpse at the assisted living facility where she worked in Alabama turned herself into police on Thursday.

Ashley Mishay Williams surrendered to the Daphne Police Department in southwest Alabama and was charged with abusing a corpse — a Class C felony, police said.

“This arrest follows the investigation into a video recorded while she was in the employ of The Brennity at Daphne, an assisted living facility,” the police department said on Facebook.

The Brennity is an assisted living and memory care facility owned by Sagora Senior Living in Daphne, just across the Bay from Mobile, Alabama.

Executive Director Erin Thompson said in a statement on the facility’s Facebook page that “a former associate” had filmed “a highly inappropriate video at our community.”

“We were disgusted with the actions in this video and can tell you that this behavior is completely unacceptable, inappropriate and not in line with our Resident First philosophy,” Thompson said, adding that they were working with local law enforcement and had fired the worker.

The video, which “lasts only seconds,” shows Williams poking a dead resident and laughing in the woman’s face, WKRG reported.

At one point in the video Williams opens the dead woman’s eyes, then turns the camera on herself and smiles, according to FOX 10.

It appears to have since been taken down from social media.

“One person does not define who we are,” Thompson said during the video statement in response. “We are deeply saddened, heartbroken and shocked that one of our associates would make a bad choice. But that does not define the team that is standing behind me.”