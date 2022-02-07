Nurse contractor allegedly set Hackensack hospital employee on fire; suspect at-large

A contract nurse allegedly set a hospital employee on fire at Hackensack University Medical Center on Monday morning, a hospital spokesperson said.

The female employee was taken to another hospital for treatment of third-degree burns and the male suspect remains at-large.

The employee was in a breakroom when the contract nurse, who has been at the hospital since mid-November, allegedly set her on fire, the spokesperson said. The suspect fled the hospital in a car.

Authorities were called to the scene at approximately 5:15 a.m. and the victim was treated for burns to her upper body and hands, as well as a cut on her head, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office stated.

Prosecutors did not discuss her condition nor the suspect's whereabouts as of Monday afternoon.

What we know: New Jersey school mask mandate to end soon

Local news: Clifton police mourn loss of 'kind' and 'humble' sergeant

The Hackensack Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident.

The hospital said there were no witnesses and that police currently do not know what the motive of the attack was.

An independent nurse contractor is a nurse who typically travels to different hospitals during shortages and is not employed full time by a hospital. The Hackensack Meridian Health spokesperson said the contractor was cleared to work by the vendor that provides contracted agency staff, which the hospital said conducted a complete audit and background check of the nurse.

"Violence will not be tolerated in our network," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Our doctors, nurses and teams are true heroes and deserve our respect. The safety of our patients and our team members is Hackensack Meridian Health’s highest priority."

Additional security has been stationed around the HUMC campus. Hospital employees were informed of the attack Monday.

Staff Writer Nicholas Katzban contributed to this report.

Story continues

Liam Quinn is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Email: quinnl@northjersey.com

Twitter: @Liam_D_Quinn

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Hackensack hospital employee set on fire by contract nurse