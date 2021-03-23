Nurse, correctional officer dead at Iowa prison after inmate attacks multiple staff members

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Coltrain, Des Moines Register
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DES MOINES, Iowa – An inmate at Anamosa State Penitentiary killed a nurse and correctional officer Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Names are being withheld pending investigation and family notifications, according to the release. The incident is being investigated by the Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

The two deaths resulted from an inmate attacking multiple staff members and inmates at the prison's infirmary, according to the news release. Staff were able to eventually restrain the inmate.

Anamosa State Penitentiary is a maximum- and medium-security prison with about 950 inmates and 321 staff, according to its website. Its 2019 annual report listed an average daily population of about 989 people. About 70% of the inmates were convicted of violent crimes and the average sentence being served is more than 25 years, according to the report.

New York nursing home fire: Resident dies; firefighter missing

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will order flags flown at half-staff to honor the victims on the days of their internment, according to a news release from her office.

“Today, our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” Reynolds said in a statement. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with their families, friends, and colleagues as they begin to cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

People stand outside a staff entrance at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Anamosa, Iowa.
People stand outside a staff entrance at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Anamosa, Iowa.

State Rep. Lee Hein, who represents Anamosa in the legislature, called it a tragedy.

"This correctional facility has been a staple in our community for over a century and the workers there are vital public servants," Hein wrote in a statement. "To think that two of these public servants lost their lives while on duty is devastating. I want to offer my most sincere condolences to the loved ones of the victims. I hope we will see justice brought to the assailant soon.”

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Iowa Council 61, which represents Iowa's correctional officers, called it a sad day on Facebook.

"Two forgotten heroes who just went to work and now will never come home," the post reads. "Thoughts and prayers to them and their families, both outside the walls and those who still hold the line."

In previous attacks at other facilities, the union has blamed attacks by inmates on workers on low staffing levels.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa prison deaths: Nurse, officer dead at Anamosa State Penitentiary

Recommended Stories

  • 2-year-old girl run over while playing in family’s driveway, Texas police say

    “This was purely just a tragic accident.”

  • A man in Arizona is accused of ambushing a National Guard convoy transporting COVID-19 vaccines

    None of the guardsmen were injured and the vaccines reached their final destination in Matador, Texas.

  • Emma Roberts Shares the Motherhood Advice She Wishes She Knew Before Welcoming Son Rhodes

    Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund welcomed their son Rhodes Robert in December

  • Philippine Supreme Court slams killings of lawyers, judges

    The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday condemned the alarming number of killings and threats against lawyers and judges. One legal group has said these attacks are considerably higher under President Rodrigo Duterte compared to the past 50 years under six former presidents. The 15-member high court asked lower courts, law enforcement agencies and lawyers and judges’ groups to provide information about such attacks in the last 10 years, in order for the court to take preemptive steps.

  • Detective files for divorce after wife pictured at Capitol riots with another man

    Jennifer Heinl was one of the many rioters who was captured on camera during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Jennifer was charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry on Capitol grounds, and more after the insurrection.

  • 33 arrested over the weekend as Dallas police crack down on street racing

    Dallas police made more than 200 traffic stops related to speeding and street racing last weekend.

  • Married Former Police Chief Denies Accusation He Sent Phony Annulment Document To Girlfriend

    In January 2021, Jason Collier was arrested and charged with tampering with a governmental record with the intent to defraud. The then Chief of Police for the city of Stinnett, Texas, allegedly falsified annulment papers, then sent them to his now ex-girlfriend, Cecily, to convince her he was single. Jason denies he sent Cecily a fake annulment document. “I felt I wasn’t getting the attention or love at home that caused me to create the dating profile and just kind of see what was out there,” claims Jason. He admits he cheated on his wife, Opal, with Cecily and several other women. “I still had feelings for Opal, but something inside of me was saying that it wasn’t going to be long before it was over.” How many other women does Jason, who has since resigned his position with the local law enforcement agency, admit to dating, and why does he say his marriage to Opal was “on the rocks?” Part one of this two-part Dr. Phil, “The Police Chief, His Wife, And His 6 Girlfriends: The Exclusive Interview,” airs Tuesday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: ‘I’m Not Proud Of It,’ Says Former Police Chief Who Admits To Cheating On His Wife TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Outrageous news story in your town?

  • Portia de Rossi Rushed to Hospital Friday by Ellen DeGeneres for Appendicitis Surgery

    The actress is now resting at home, a source tells PEOPLE, and wife Ellen DeGeneres “is taking care of her”

  • Quiet night in Miami Beach, but police say they’ve arrested over 1,000 since spring break

    After a weekend of partying and mayhem that once again put Miami Beach in the national spotlight, police said they had made more than 1,000 arrests since spring break began in early February and have enlisted the help of five different law enforcement agencies to try and control the overflowing crowds.

  • A senior citizen was sexually assaulted in Miami Beach, cops say. Photos of suspect released.

    An elderly woman was stalked, attacked and sexually assaulted by an unknown man in Miami Beach on Saturday. New surveillance photos show what he looks like as police ask for help finding him.

  • Oh, baby! Rahm says he'll leave at once for birth of child

    Jon Rahm is the third betting favorite at the Masters, listed by Westgate Superbook at 12-1 behind Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau. “All I can say is if anybody’s thinking of betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” he said Tuesday from the Dell Technologies Match Play. Rahm isn’t sure what to think except that he’s excited about impending fatherhood.

  • U.S. doubts hit AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine just as Europe resumes its rollout

    The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said in a statement on Tuesday that the Data Safety Monitoring Board, an independent body overseeing the COVID-19 vaccine trials, had informed it that the U.K.-based pharmaceuticals group had provided outdated information to U.S. regulators. The news throws into doubt the ability of drug company AstraZeneca (AZN) to obtain swift approval for emergency use authorization by the U.S. regulator. AstraZeneca had published on Monday the results of its U.S. trial, showing 79% efficacy against COVID-19 symptoms and 100% efficacy in preventing its most serious developments.

  • Odds of Smart in Gordon trade may be shrinking, though Cs remain ‘in pursuit’

    It sounds like Marcus Smart has better odds of staying a Celtic while Boston remains in pursuit of several trade targets.

  • Netflix Announces ‘The Circle,’ ‘Too Hot to Handle’ Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix announced the return of reality competition series “The Circle” and “Too Hot to Handle,” and Bravo set the premiere date for Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of New York City.” PROGRAMMING Popsugar announced Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Shonda Rhimes, Marsai Martin, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Auli’i Cravalho will join “Girl […]

  • A Mexican mother tried to escape her abuser. She was one of 13 migrants to die on a California highway

    Carolina Ramírez Pérez was eligible for a US visa, but was forced to use dangerous methods to cross the border to safety, her family says Law enforcement investigators inspect the scene of a deadly crash on State Highway 115 near the US-Mexico border. Photograph: Nelvin C Cepeda/San Diego Union-Tribune/ZUMA/REX/Shutterstock Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter Weeks before Carolina Ramírez Pérez died in a packed SUV on a desolate California highway 15 miles from the Mexican border, her husband had begun bringing a machete to bed. Ramírez Pérez, 32, and her husband, Martín Ruiz López, had gotten together in an arranged marriage when she was still in middle school, her brother told the Guardian. For more than half her life, she had lived with abuse, violence, threats and drunken outbursts, he said. Earlier this year, her husband had started talking to his machete, her brother said. “‘Should I kill her? Should I kill her today?’” Ramírez Pérez told her brother she heard her husband wonder. She started plotting her escape. She begged family and friends for the money to send her children over the border safely. Then she gathered three of her four children and traveled three days by bus from her home in La Mixteca, in the state of Oaxaca, to the Mexican border. With the kids safely across, she got into a maroon 1997 Ford Expedition in the early hours of 2 March. Inside the SUV, 23 migrants were packed body-to-body in the back, authorities later said, with all the seats except those of the driver and front passenger removed to create optimal space. Including the driver and front passenger, the car carried more than three times the number of people meant to safely ride in the vehicle. She was coming here to live safely and to start a chapter where her kids could live safely Cynthia Santiago In the dusty farming town of Holtville, California, a semi-truck hauling two trailers slammed into the left side of the SUV just as the first rays of the sun began to break. Ramírez Pérez was one of 13 who died in the crash. Heartbroken, her family and immigration advocates lament a US immigration system that could force a woman in a desperate search for safety to seek such dangerous avenues to cross the border. “She wasn’t coming here to live an American dream,” Cynthia Santiago, an attorney for the family, said in an interview. “She was coming here to live safely and to start a chapter where her kids could live safely. She just wanted to live.” “Carolina shouldn’t have had to die,” said Odilia Romero, the executive director of the Comunidades Indígenas en Liderazgo, a not-for-profit for the Indigenous community. ••• The Ford Expedition had driven through a 10-ft gap in the border fence between Mexico and the US just minutes before the crash, according to US border patrol. For Ramírez Pérez, it had been a decades-long journey to get to that point. Ramírez Pérez dropped out of school after her arranged marriage, said her brother, who lives in the US and asked not to be named out of fear of retribution from Ramírez Pérez’s husband. She was a couple months away from graduating middle school. She was a serious girl, dedicated to her family, her brother said. The violence started soon after she got married, he added. Ramírez Pérez gave birth to her first daughter in her late teens, her brother said, and shortly after left her daughter to go to the US and earn more money for the family. The couple had a son while they were in the US. They moved around, and in 2012, they moved in with Ramírez Pérez’s older sister. After witnessing the abuse, however, her sister called the police, according to the brother. Ruiz López was charged with spousal battery, criminal threat with intent to terrorize, and trying to dissuade a witness by threat, according to court records in Santa Barbara county, California. He pleaded no contest to dissuading a witness and was deported. Carolina Ramírez Pérez. Photograph: Courtesy of Cynthia Santiago The Guardian was unable to reach Ruiz López for comment. Back in La Mixteca, Ruiz López called Ramírez Pérez and threatened to harm their daughter, who had stayed behind in Mexico, if she didn’t come back to him, said Xiomara Corpeño, a board member for Comunidades Indígenas en Liderazgo. She returned, and the violence got worse. “He wasn’t just violent toward her,” her brother said. “He was violent toward the kids. He’d hit them with whatever was available, with cables, with cords. It wasn’t like a push or a punch or a pulling of hair or ears. He wanted to kill her and the only thing he was missing was the final courage to do it.” Ramírez Pérez fled to her mother’s home, but her husband would send his friends around to intimidate her, according to the family. Finally, she knew what she had to do to keep her family safe, her brother said. She left her 14-year-old daughter with her mother, having just enough money to take her 10-year-old and two-year-old sons and five-year-old daughter with her on the three-day bus ride from the pueblo, her brother said. They arrived in the border town of Tijuana about a month before she died. There was a sense of urgency and fear in her every move, according to her family. “She didn’t want to be stuck at the border for that long because she didn’t know if he would find her,” her brother said. “She wanted to get to where we were, where we could protect her and the kids. She didn’t know what he would do if he would find her and the kids.” The first step was to make sure the kids would be safe. “Her plan was to then find someone to help her cross through the mountains and through the desert,” her brother said. “She didn’t want them to have to walk across the desert with her.” By borrowing $14,000 from family and friends, she got her three young children over the border to her brother and sister before her without any problems. [US] border policy is set to create really dangerous situations for people to deter people from migrating Erika Pinheiro She then learned of a way that she could cross by car, her brother said, believing it to be much safer than the desert trek. The night before her departure, the guide who Ramírez Pérez paid $12,000 to get her over the border kept moving her. Every few hours, she would message her brother to let him know where she was. At 1am, she messaged him that she was getting into the car. “I responded, ‘Sister, please take care of yourself. I’ll see you soon’,” he said. ••• The crash that killed Ramírez Pérez drew national attention because of the high number of fatalities, but immigration advocates say similar incidents have happened repeatedly near the border in recent years. In Texas last week, eight migrants were killed in a high-speed chase that began about 25 miles from the Mexican border. The SUV that Ramírez Pérez rode in was one of two that entered the hole in the fence that day – California highway patrol found a red Suburban up in flames about 10 miles from the crash site, with 19 migrants hiding in the brush nearby. “My family, my friends, we’ve been in those situations,” said Dulce Garcia, the executive director of the not-for-profit Border Angels. “‘Duck down. Make yourself small so the border patrol doesn’t see you’. In those little tiny cars, I remember those old Honda Hatchbacks, you can fit so many people stacked up. It’s so dangerous. For all of us that crossed that border without paperwork, it’s painful to think it could have been our parents, it could have been us, it could have been our siblings, our own family members.” The number of people seeking to enter the US has risen in recent months. Joe Biden has kept in place a restrictive Trump-era public health order that barred entry to migrants arriving at the border without prior authorization, essentially ensuring that no new asylum claims have been processed at points of entry for more than a year. But the pandemic, cartels and extreme climate events have created conditions so desperate that many migrants are willing to take grave risks. “Our border policy is set to create really dangerous situations for people to deter people from migrating,” said Erika Pinheiro, the litigation and policy director at the immigrant legal aid organization Al Otro Lado. “But it doesn’t deter migration, it just leads to more deaths, whether it’s an overheated tractor trailer or an SUV crash.” Hugo Castro leaves crosses at the scene of a deadly crash in Holtville, California. Photograph: Gregory Bull/AP Ramírez Pérez thought she would be going through the line at the border, not through a hole in the fence, said Corpeño, the Comunidades Indígenas en Liderazgo board member. She may have misunderstood the guides. Spanish was her second language – she primarily spoke Mixtec, an Indigenous language. Because of her husband’s arrest for spousal abuse in the US in 2012, Ramírez Pérez could have qualified for a U visa – a visa for crime victims, immigration advocates said. It was unclear how much Ramírez Pérez understood about what was available to her in terms of her rights at the time of her husband’s arrest. What little paperwork she received was in Spanish, said Cynthia Santiago, the family attorney. The immigration system is difficult enough to understand for anybody, let alone a woman who was forced to drop out of school in middle school and had language barriers, Santiago said. “The system is so much more complex, especially when you add the layers of her education and language,” she said. And even if she had pursued the visa, the wait time for a U visa in 2012 was about two to three years, said Santiago. Now, it’s about five to six years. “The amount of time for a U visa to go through the system was something that Carolina didn’t have,” Santiago said. “She didn’t have the privilege to just wait it out. She was in a situation where he was threatening to hurt her and her children.” Ramírez Pérez’s brother hopes that people can understand that “we take this risk because people are in danger”, he said. “It’s not because we want to.” He gets choked up when he thinks about how close he was to reuniting with the sister he had not seen in seven years, to bringing her together with her children, to showing her what a safe life could be. “It would be so different if [the government] actually listened to people who needed help,” he said.

  • Demonstrators march on one-year of Daniel Prude's death

    A grand jury in New York state last month voted not to indict police officers for the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation while in police custody in March 2020 in the upstate city of Rochester. Earlier this month, Prude's familiy charged the city with wrongfully causing his death, failing to properly train its officers and not holding them accountable.

  • Report: Celtics likely frontrunners for Magic’s Gordon, match Rockets’ bid

    It sounds like Boston is serious about moving for the Orlando forward.

  • Spring breakers accused of drugging, raping woman who later died in Miami Beach

    Officials in Miami Beach have struggled to handle waves of beachgoers who've flocked to the area since last month.

  • J&J plant authorization clears way for big boost in U.S. COVID-19 shots

    A large plant being used to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was cleared by U.S. regulators on Tuesday, setting the stage for the weekly U.S. supply to surge more then 20 percent. About 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be allocated to U.S. states and other localities this week, including 4 million from J&J, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. Earlier, the Indiana plant at which Catalent Inc is helping to manufacture the J&J vaccine received U.S. regulatory authorization, the companies said.

  • ‘Always Had a Smile’: These Are the Victims of the Boulder Massacre

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos via Facebook/InstagramMelissa Wing was shocked, but not surprised, when she heard her old neighbor Eric Talley was the first cop to confront a shooter with an AR-556 semiautomatic at a Boulder King Soopers grocery store Monday.“If there is somebody in danger, he’s gonna go right in,” Wing, who lived next door to the Boulder police officer on the outskirts of Aurora before moving to Florida about a year ago, told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. Talley, a 51-year-old who joined the force in 2010, was a “loving father, a kind neighbor, and a principled man,” she said. He and his wife, Leah, brought around Italian donuts for Christmas. She recalled Talley, a father of seven, planting flowers for his wife on Mother’s Day around a St. Mary statue in their yard.“I cannot explain how beautiful he was,” his sister, Kirstin Stillwell, wrote online.Talley was one of 10 people killed when 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, described by those who knew him as anti-social and volatile, allegedly opened fire at the Boulder supermarket. Officer Eric Talley was killed heroically responding to the #BoulderShooting on Monday. His police vehicle is parked outside the @boulderpolice station at 1805 33rd St. in memory of Eric and his service. pic.twitter.com/7Cr2xNGcFR— City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) March 23, 2021 Authorities have identified the other nine victims as Teri Leiker, 51; Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49; Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61; Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65. At least three of the victims were King Soopers employees, including 30-year veteran Teri Leiker and the youngest victim, Denny Stong, who had worked there since 2018. Waters was a mother of two daughters who loved to hike. Murray was a retired photo director who was filling Instacart orders to keep busy. Stanisic was an avid church-goer who may have been repairing a coffee machine in the store. Fountain was a licensed Medicare agent who worked for a small firm in Lafayette, Colorado, run by Hilarie Kavanagh. She was a “wonderful” colleague who looked after hundreds of clients who were mostly seniors, Kavanagh told The Daily Beast.“She had so much integrity working with her clients, and she really, really cared about doing the right thing by them,” Kavanagh said. She added that Fountain worked for 15 years as a financial counselor at Boulder Community Hospital before joining her small firm in 2018.Steven Polutchko, 59, a neighbor in Broomfield, said his daughter and Fountain’s son grew up together. He said she was friendly with everyone and loved to plant sunflowers. “She was always walking around the block and would stop and say hey,” he told The Daily Beast. “It’s horrible. I have no idea how to deal with it. So close to home.” Suzanne Fountain, 59. Courtesy Hilarie Kavanagh Karrey Van Sky, 53, said she and Fountain would go to the Frozen Dead Guy Days annual celebration in Nederland, Colorado. They also volunteered at the Dairy Arts Center as “block captains,” working with the police to help reduce crime in the neighborhood.“She was always dependable,” she said. “We’re all sad. We’re a very close neighborhood. We rely on each other.”Tralona Bartkowiak, who went by Lonna, owned a Boulder store called Umba Love that sold alternative artisanal wares.“She was the most amazing person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” Matisse Molina, who worked at Umba last year, told The Daily Beast.“She accepted every single person that came into her store. In fact, she would give away clothes to people who admitted they came to steal.”Bartkowiak became like a sister to Molina. “[She] took care of me, making sure I was doing OK beyond when I was working with her,” she said. “I hope everyone learns and remembers who Lonna is because it was a gift being in her presence.”Lynn Stagl, a former neighbor of Bartkowiak, echoed those warm words. “She was unbelievable, loved by everyone,” Stagl, 72, said. Over their near-decade of friendship, Stagl said Bartkowiak was always ready to lend a hand to those in need.Between 2016 and 2018, Stagl and Bartkowiak lived together as roommates in Stagl’s Louisville, Colorado home, and after Bartkowiak moved out, she remained a common fixture, often dropping off her dog Opal to hang out with Stagl during the day, or for longer periods of time when Bartkowiak attended events or music festivals, two community-centric things she loved.The loss of Bartkowiak, Stagl said, is “not going to really hit home til next week when she doesn’t come over anymore.”One of Stagl’s greatest fears had been dying before her dog, Peaches, she said.“But Lonna always said she’d take care of Peaches for me. And now here I am, taking care of Opal for Lonna.”According to Stagl, Bartkowiak was recently engaged last fall and the couple had plans to buy a house together in Denver this coming spring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Any Colour You Like 🌈 (@katyamoondyes) Erika Mahoney, the news director at Californian public radio station KAZU, confirmed that her father was among the victims.“I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer,” she wrote on Twitter. “I am now pregnant. I know he wants me to be strong for his granddaughter... I love you forever Dad. You are always with me.”“He was really sweet,” said Rachel L., a neighbor who lives across the street and recalled regularly receiving Kevin Mahoney’s lively, energetic waves as they shoveled snow from their sidewalks in the morning. Since moving to the area in 2007, the 25-year-old mechanical engineer said he was “our most-friendly neighbor, a happy-go-lucky kind of person.”Mahoney leaves behind his wife, Ellen, and two adult children. “He didn’t have a mean bone in his body,” Rachel L. said as she dropped a basket of apples and clementines off on the Mahoney family’s front porch, placing it next to a bounty of flower vases and take-out food containers left for the grieving family.I am heartbroken to announce that my Dad, my hero, Kevin Mahoney, was killed in the King Soopers shooting in my hometown of Boulder, CO. My dad represents all things Love. I'm so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer. pic.twitter.com/SLS2bdm5Hc— Erika Mahoney (@MahoneyEb) March 23, 2021 Jody Waters, described as a “beautiful soul with a warm and loving heart,” worked for a leather goods brand named Embrazio. She kept a bounty of lush plants on her second-story balcony and had two rescue dogs, whom she adored alongside all other animals, according to attorney Joe Morrey, 35. He said he lived next door to Waters for several months before Waters moved into a bigger unit across their apartment complex’s shared yard.One night Morrey accidentally locked his cat out on his balcony. “When I got up the next morning, Jody was sitting on her balcony talking to the cat. She’d been out there all night to console it because she was worried about it. She was a very sweet lady,” he told The Daily Beast.After moving units, Esther Baumann and Fabrizio Jiorgetta became her new next-door neighbors. They’ve lived in the complex for nearly 14 years and said everybody knew and loved Waters. They described her as a loving grandma and dog mom, and someone who had a way with plants.“Just look at her entrance,” Jiorgetta added, pointing to the decorative pine cones, large bird-feeder, marbled rock slab, and small pine bough leaning against the small entryway to her apartment. One of the plants has been alive since her daughter was born, they said.The apartment complex, filled with families young and old, is located directly across the street from King Soopers. “Jody was probably just grabbing some regular groceries,” Morrey added. “Like any other day.”Her Embrazio colleagues described her on Facebook as “a beautiful soul with a warm and loving heart, a mother and grandmother.”She was “the sweetest person I know” and “a second mother to me,” a friend, Kyle Harriman, wrote in a Tuesday post. Jody Waters, 65. via Facebook Lynn Murray, 62, was a former photo director in New York for magazines, including Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, and Glamour, her husband, John Mackenzie, told The New York Times. She was a mother of two and was at the supermarket filling an Instacart order.“I just want her to be remembered as just as this amazing, amazing comet spending 62 years flying across the sky,” he said.Her daughter, Olivia Mackenzie, raced down to the supermarket on Monday, hoping her mom was a hostage who had made it out. “My mom was the least deserving person to die this way,” she told The Denver Post. “She was the most beautiful person I ever met.” Teri Leiker, 51. via Facebook Among the King Sooper employees who died while at work was Teri Leiker, who had spent the last 30 years working for the grocery chain. Working there was “her favorite thing to do,” her friend, Lexi Knutson, said.“To think Teri was murdered while simply doing her job angers me. The fact that a man decided to take away so much from so many in a matter of seconds angers me,” Knutson wrote in a touching Facebook post. “If you think we don’t need any sort of gun reform, you’re wrong. We can’t go to movie theaters without fear. We can’t go to school without fear. We can’t go to music events without fear. Now add going to the grocery store to that list.”Leiker was the “most selfless, innocent” person, Knutson added. They met during a Colorado University “Best Buddies” meeting. “Her shy friendship towards me turned into a sort of sisterhood,” she wrote. “Teri leaves behind her family, her boyfriend Clint, and many close friends that truly cared about her.”Ricki Olds, 25, was a manager at the supermarket, where she had worked for over five years, according to Kenny Nguyen, a 26-year-old who has known Olds since middle school.He described Olds as a “happy, welcoming person who always had a smile on her face.” “I can still picture her right now smiling at the self-check-out line at King Soopers,” he told The Daily Beast. Rikki Olds, 25. via Facebook On Facebook, Olds’ boyfriend, Jordan Arthur, wrote, “Rikki baby, you were taken too soon. I miss you dearly.”Denny Stong, a 20-year-old employee, was an avid model-airplane flyer and had dreams of becoming a pilot, according to friends. On a GoFundMe page set up by a childhood friend, James Noland, Stong was described as a “kind soul with a funny sense of humor and unique interests” who “simply showed up to work, and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.” “He did nothing wrong and deserved this in no way at all. He made no choice that led to this,” Noland wrote. Stong’s social media accounts showed his dedication to being a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic, his interest in dirt-bikes, and his solidarity with the LBGTQ+ community. In his last Facebook post, Stong asked for donations to the National Foundation for Gun Rights, a nonprofit gun organization, because “their mission means a lot to me.” Denny Stong, 20. via Facebook Marko Djuric, the Serbian ambassador to the U.S., offered his “profound condolences” on Tuesday to all of the Boulder victims—including 23-year-old Stanisic, who he said was “of Serb origin.”St. John the Baptist Serbian Orthodox Church confirmed to The Daily Beast that Stanisic was a parishioner there—after he and his family left Bosnia for America 20 years ago. Social media shows that he graduated from Alameda International High School in 2016 and lived in Lakewood, Colorado.The church said that Stanisic was likely at King Soopers to fix a coffee machine at the Starbucks inside the store. Neven Stanisic, 23. via Facebook “He was an amazing child,” Ivana Petrovic, wife of the church’s Rev. Radovan Petrovic, told The Denver Post. “We’ve known the family ever since we became their spiritual father and mother here. He was a very good, shy, hardworking boy and one of those kiddos who listened to his parents the best.” The massacre marked the second major mass shooting in a week, coming just days after a gunman shot up three massage parlors in the metro Atlanta area, killing eight people, six of them Asian women.Nguyen said the Monday tragedy was particularly shocking considering how “safe Boulder is supposed to be.”“It’s only been seven days since Georgia. I can’t believe I was at a protest to Stop Asian Hate on Saturday and now I am learning that my hometown is the site of a deadly mass shooting,” he said. “Rikki was a wonderful amazing person. She always had a smile and the world is going to miss her.”Melissa Wing, Officer Talley’s former neighbor, said she lives one county over from the site of the 2018 shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. On Tuesday, Wing said, she felt physically weak—and choked up when thinking about the future of Talley’s family.“It’s really hard knowing that there’s seven kids without a father, and how each and every one of them have to deal with not having him around anymore.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.