Nurse at county jail arrested after coming to work with loaded gun, Floyd deputies say
A Floyd County nurse was arrested on Wednesday after deputies said she came to work with a gun.
Latoya Cloud works at the Floyd County Jail through the jail’s contractor. Deputies said they began investigating the nurse for coming into her shift while smelling like marijuana.
While she was being investigated, deputies said they found a loaded handgun in her bag.
Deputies did not say if Cloud was found with marijuana.
Officials charged Cloud with crossing the guard line with a weapon.
