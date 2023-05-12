A contract worker at the Cumberland County jail was arrested Thursday for allegedly "engaging in sexual acts" with an inmate, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Jean Rodriguez, 32, is charged with five counts of sexual acts by a custodian, according to a news release. Rodriguez was contracted by Southern Health Partners Inc., as a licensed practical nurse at the jail. In that role, she provided “routine medical care” to inmates, the release said.

A Cumberland County Detention Center nurse was arrested Thursday, May 11, 2023, on allegations she engaged in sexual acts with an inmate, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said.

The investigation into the allegations began on April 5 after a fellow employee of Southern Health Partners reported “concerns about possible inappropriate employee conduct,” according to the release.

“This investigation is ongoing, and more charges may be forthcoming,” the release said.

Rodriguez's bail is set at $250,000 secured, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lt. F. Milefski with the Major Crimes Investigate Unit at 910-677-5511 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Nurse at Cumberland County jail accused of engaging in sex acts with inmate