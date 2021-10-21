Nurse death puts harsh spotlight on domestic violence issue

Oct. 21—Advocates are reminding domestic violence victims that they are not alone, and that others must remain vigilant when they see someone is in trouble.

Tahlequah physician Tyler Tait was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Moria Kinsey, a nurse who was well-respected in the community. Tait was employed with Cherokee Nation Health Services, and Kinsey had been at one time.

Those on the front lines of the battle against domestic violence point to this case to emphasize the urgency of the problem.

Olivia "Libbi" Gray, founder and chair of Northeast Oklahoma Indigenous Safety and Education — NOISE — would like to see stricter hiring policies in place for Cherokee Nation and their enterprises, and zero tolerance for domestic violence. That goes for all Indigenous tribes.

"When they were going through their hiring process and the background check, I could see how they maybe didn't go too deep into it. There wasn't a conviction, and all [Tait] had to do was say it was a false allegation and there's nothing to prove otherwise," said Gray.

NOISE formed in December 2019 and created a database for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives, or MMIR. The group collaborates with 10 other MMIR groups in Oklahoma and Texas.

"As Indigenous people, we all see each other as relatives. When we say Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relative, we're encompassing all of us as relatives, as something that should be cared for, and not just spoken about," said NOISE Communications Officer Mary Hammer.

According to court records, Tait has a history of alleged domestic violence, including the domestic assault and battery case from January. In 2017, a protective order was filed against him by Shelby Burris. That was ultimately dismissed, after Tait was charged with violating the order, but Burris filed another protective order against him in 2020. In May 2017, he was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. That case, too, was dismissed without fine or costs. And in 2016, Tait was reportedly involved in a single-vehicle accident in Camden, Alabama, after engaging in a physical altercation with his mother at her home.

Story continues

"Everything got dismissed, and that's a typical problem in Oklahoma. We have a lot of laziness on the part of law enforcement and county district attorneys because when the victim is either manipulated or ashamed or afraid, and doesn't want to testify, they'll dismiss the case," said Gray.

Laura Kuester, executive director of Help In Crisis, wants people to talk about domestic violence, and if they see something, to say something.

"Too many people use the excuse of 'That's not my business,' and never intervene," said Kuester. "Your intervention might be the life-saving step that stops a homicide. If you are concerned about a friend, ask them if they are OK and if there is anything you can do to help."

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Kuester said they've already seen 100 domestic violence victims in 2021 for their four counties.

"I say this to you to bring the reality of the prevalence of domestic violence to your understanding of the issue: One in four women and one in seven men will experience domestic violence in their lifetime," she said.

Advocates are asking people to educate themselves about the red flags of an unhealthy relationship.

"When a relationship begins, it may seem wonderful at first but, slowly power and control slips in. Coercive control is front and center in the relationship [and it] looks like intimidation, threats and isolation," Kuester said.

Kinsey apparently died Oct. 11. On that day, Chicot County (Arkansas) Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a woman in need of medical assistance. Deputies found Kinsey lying outside of a vehicle parked alongside U.S. Highway 65, about two miles north of Lake Village. She was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead. Tait was questioned that evening by special agents. After consultation with Thomas Deen, 10th Judicial District prosecuting attorney, Tait was arrested.

Tait and Kinsey were reportedly traveling together and may have been attending a funeral of a relative of Tait's. Special agents examined the vehicle they were driving and discovered evidence of a physical altercation inside.

A separate domestic charge was dismissed and sent to federal prosecutors in April, since that victim is a member of the Muscogee Nation. The case was referred to the Cherokee Nation in April. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said CN Attorney General Sara Hill filed charges against Tait on Oct. 13, and asked that he be held without bond.

A Tulsa news station reported Tuesday, Oct. 19, that investigators had released more details about the homicide. According to the report, Chicot County deputies reportedly identified Tait as the one who called 911 to report Kinsey was having a seizure. Deputies said Tait was standing near the car while a bystander was performing CPR on Kinsey. Deputies purportedly said Kinsey had several bruises around her neck and a cut on her right elbow.

The Daily Press reached out to Arkansas State Police for a comment on the new information. However, ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said he didn't know the source or accuracy of the details the news station reported.

"Abiding by the Arkansas Rules of Criminal Procedure, and in order to prevent conflicting information that might compromise the case integrity, we limit the scope of particulars when making a statements regarding an open and ongoing investigation," said Sadler.