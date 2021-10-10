Nurse dies after mugger knocks her to ground during Times Square crime spree

A nurse visiting Manhattan has died after a mugger shoved her to the ground during a Times Square crime spree and her head slammed against the pavement, police said Sunday.

Maria Ambrocio, a 58-year-old oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center, died after she was taken off life support at Bellevue Hospital Saturday night, according to the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

Ambrocio, who lives in Bayonne, was walking on Broadway near W. 40th St. when Jermaine Foster, 26, ripped the cellphone out of the hand of a 29-year-old woman nearby about 1:20 p.m. Friday, cops said.

As Foster ran off with the phone, he knocked Ambrocio to the ground, cops said. She hit her head on the pavement and suffered severe head trauma.

“I am more than heartbroken,” Ambrocio’s friend and fellow nurse, Emilia Cruz, told ABC7 New York. “We travel together, we work together, we have fun together.”

Cruz said she was walking with Ambrocio when Foster barreled into her friend. “I heard a big thud. I said, ‘Oh my God!’ And when I looked down, I saw her crying . . . I said to her, ‘Wake up!’”

When police caught up with Foster, of Irvington, N.J., he was initially charged with robbery and assault but court records show he is now awaiting arraignment on murder charges.

Just 90 minutes earlier, around 12 p.m., Foster allegedly pushed his way into a 30-year-old woman’s apartment near W. 39th St. and Sixth Ave. and snarled, “Where’s the money?” police sources said.

Foster began tearing the woman’s apartment apart before he found $15. Peculiarly, he took a seat in the woman’s apartment before he took off, cops said. Foster was charged with robbery and burglary for the break-in, police said.

Last month, Foster was charged with forcible touching after he allegedly grabbed a woman’s buttocks on W. 36th St. and Broadway, cops said. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and eventually released.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the consulate’s office noted the attack is part of a “series of violent acts committed by mentally-ill individuals against members of the Filipino Community in New York City since the start of the year.”

“Beginning January, we have seen several of our kababayan,” or fellow Filipinos, “most of them senior citizens, violently assaulted by individuals with mental health issues,” the post reads.