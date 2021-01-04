urse who was first in U.S. to receive COVID vaccine gets booster

Nurse Sandra Lindsay, the first woman in the U.S. to receive a vaccine for the coronavirus, got the second of two shots on Monday that are needed to be fully vaccinated.

Video Transcript

[CAMERA SHUTTERS]

SANDRA LINDSAY: Mm-hmm.

DR. CHESTER: You ready?

SANDRA LINDSAY: I'm ready.

DR. CHESTER: OK. OK, just relax your arm.

[CAMERA SHUTTERS]

SANDRA LINDSAY: Thank you.

DR. CHESTER: You're welcome.

- That was it?

- Yeah.

[CLAPPING]

- Just get this bandage, and you're all done. Lost my spot again.

SANDRA LINDSAY: Thank you, Dr. Chester.

DR. CHESTER: You're welcome.

[CLAPPING]

- One of my best patients-- so you want to make some comments?

SANDRA LINDSAY: So my message is still that of hope. You know, the initial study was done using two-- two doses of the vaccine. So I feel like I've completed, kind of, the marathon. I've closed the loop. I know that we're not out of the woods yet, we don't have that herd immunity yet, but the burden feels definitely much lighter today and I am very, very grateful, you know, to just receive this vaccine in the first place, having this opportunity.

Also having the opportunity to be on multiple platforms and just letting people know that the vaccine is safe while also not dismissing people's hesitancy and fears. But to use the opportunity to educate them, share my experiences, and just clarify any misconceptions that people may have.

