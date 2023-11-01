Nurse found dead in basement of Connecticut halfway house after appointment with sex offender

A visiting nurse was found dead in the basement of a halfway house after an appointment with a registered sex offender.

The woman was reported missing by family on Saturday afternoon who told police she was in Willimantic. Police found her abandoned vehicle and canine units tracked the victim’s scent to a house in the town. Officers saw “a suspect” running away from the residence.

The man was arrested and the woman was found dead inside the basement of the home.

Michael Carlos Reese, who is a registered sex offender, was identified as the suspect, according to Hartford Courant. The nurse had an an at-home visit scheduled with Reese earlier Saturday before her body was discovered. The appointment was supposed to last 10 minutes.

Several of her possessions, including debit card, credit card and car keyes, were found in his possession, the Willimantic Police Department said.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victim or detail how she died.

Reese had been in Re-Entry Assisted Community Housing since August, police said. He had already been on probation for a conviction of first-degree sexual assault and first-degree assault causing serious injury, along with another conviction for violating probation.

He was arraigned Monday and held in lieu of a $1 million bond, according to the Courant.

Reese was originally convicted in 2007, released in 2021 and given an additional 10 years of probation.