GAYLORD — Attorney General Dana Nessel said a nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of Intentionally Placing False Information in a Medical Record, a five-year felony.

Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in 87-A District Court in Otsego County after an investigation by the Health Care Fraud Division (HCFD) in the Department of Attorney General.

Nessel's office alleges that during Porter’s employment as a licensed practical nurse at Medilodge, a long and short-term skilled nursing facility, she intentionally altered medication administration records to hide the fact that certain doses of medication were not accounted for.

Last August, the facility contacted the Gaylord Police Department regarding Porter’s conduct. The Department of Attorney General learned of this during a Sentinel Project visit to the facility. Nessel’s office followed up with the Gaylord Police Department and the case was referred to the Attorney General for further investigation.

The Sentinel Project is an initiative created by the Attorney General’s Health Care Fraud Division to investigate complaints of resident neglect and abuse in nursing homes.

Porter was arraigned before Judge Michael Cooper on Jan. 25 and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Nurse at Gaylord facility accused of falsifying records