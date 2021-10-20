Nurse helps pregnant patient with COVID-19 get baby gifts

Bravo

On October 12, Josh Altman announced that he, Matt Altman, and their team had hit a major career milestone. "This is surreal writing this," he wrote on Instagram. "Last week I got a call from a [Douglas Elliman] exec congratulating us on hitting a billion in sales in Q3 this year." "We have done nothing but hustle this entire year," he added. "We lost it all before in 2007 when we went broke so [the COVID-19 pandemic] wasn't going to stop us. We came out of the pandemic full speed & made a deal