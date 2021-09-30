How to Nurse a Houseplant Back to Health
Here's what to do when your favorite variety starts to look a little lackluster.
Here's what to do when your favorite variety starts to look a little lackluster.
Sofia Vergara's caffeine intake is apparently at an all-time high.
Kylie Jenner is facing backlash from fans after launching her eponymous swim line on Sept. 17.
The gag gift went viral on TikTok with over 62 million views.
Bad lighting? Poor angle? Father Time? Fillers gone wrong? Ricky Martin’s face is getting raked over the coals on the Internet.
TikTok and Twitter users reviewed Kylie Swim products and criticized that the fabric is sheer and they're sloppily constructed. Kylie Jenner has yet to respond.
Melania Trump has certainly put up with a lot in her marriage to Donald Trump. While she’s no shrinking violet, the former first lady found her own way to deal with her husband’s infidelities over the years — it wasn’t about lashing out publicly, it seems her actions were done behind closed doors, according to […]
Those aged 60 and above, as well as those living with them, have been "strongly urged" by the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) to continue staying home, particularly if they are unvaccinated.
Underneath her gown was a pair of gleaming gold pumps.
This time, she conquered the corset trend.
Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman busted out a great clip from "The Office" to describe what's at stake for Tom Brady and Bill Belichick when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to New England on Sunday night.
After four years as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports and Golf Channel, Jim “Bones” Mackay will transition back to his original career.
According to the New Yorker, the alleged existence of a separate ledger for Trump has caught the eye of legal insiders.
Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”
As Rob Gronkowski returns to New England this weekend, the former Patriots tight end shares what he misses most about living in the Boston area.
A new book by Trump's former press secretary said Putin tried to distract Trump at a G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.
Trump said he wanted a "special election" in Georgia — part of an idea pushed by some advisers to use the military to force a redo of elections in states he lost.
Facebook/Find Robert LoweryA search-and-rescue team in Wyoming has credited the intense coverage of the Gabby Petito case with helping to bring the search for another missing person to an end.Robert Lowery, a 46-year-old dad of two, was last spotted on Aug. 20 holding a black duffel bag and a tent in Bridger-Teton National Forest—the same location where Petito’s remains were discovered earlier this month. Teton County Search and Rescue confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that a body matching Low
The occasion brought together British and Italian aristocracy.
Dr. Ghazaleh Moayedi told Dr. Ingrid Skop, an anti-choice OBGYN, that "spreading medical misinformation can result in loss of board certification."
At the “Gold Over America Tour starring Simone Biles” — the GOAT acronym is no coincidence — elite gymnastics gets a refreshing and empowering makeover.