Nurse was ‘incoherent’ on meth when 3-year-old died in her care, Michigan cops say

A registered nurse accused of killing a child in her care has now had her license revoked, Michigan authorities say.

Judith Maria Sobol, of South Haven, was previously charged with murder in the June 2022 death of a 3-year-old patient, who was dependent on a ventilator. Sobol was under the influence of methamphetamine while working her overnight shift, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

“During the early morning hours, the child’s parents discovered Sobol incoherent and the child unresponsive and her trachea tube disconnected,” the attorney general’s office said in a Feb. 17 news release.

When officers arrived, the child’s dad and mom were performing CPR on the child, according to WSBT. She was unable to be resuscitated, the attorney general said.

Sobol said she injected herself with meth prior to coming to work, Vessel said. Officers found two meth pipes and a container of meth in her purse.

The nurse told arresting officers that her actions led to the child’s death, according to WBND. She believes she passed out as she was cleaning the trachea tube, the TV station reported.

Police said the trachea attachment was found tangled in the girl’s hair, according to WSBT.

Vessel announced Friday that the Michigan Board of Nursing revoked Sobol’s license. A $150,000 fine has also been issued against her.

The attorney general said Vessel’s conduct showed “incompetence (and a) lack of good moral character.”

“Sobol’s actions are an egregious violation of the public trust and pose an imminent threat to the public’s health, safety and welfare,” she said.

Sobol is being held in the Berrien County Jail on a $500,000 bond, according to the attorney general. A jury trial is expected to begin later this month.

South Haven is about 60 miles southwest of Grand Rapids.

