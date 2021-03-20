Nurse indicted for drug thefts from Sycamore Medical Center

Mar. 20—A nurse indicted Friday is accused of stealing prescription pills from Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg.

Elizabeth Anne Wallace, 43, of Xenia was issued a summons to appear April 1 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for five counts of theft of drugs and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

She is accused of stealing drugs, including pain killers hydrocodone, oxycodone and tramadol, which are controlled substances; as well as methocarbamol, which is used to treat muscle spasms; and the diuretic furosemide. The thefts reportedly happened between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 12, according to her indictment.

She also is accused of possessing oxycodone and tramadol on Jan. 12, her indictment stated.

Wallace's RN license is inactive with the Ohio Nursing Board, according to the state's eLicense lookup tool.