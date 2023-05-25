Nurse killed patients by intentionally giving them unneeded insulin, PA official says

While working at at a skilled nursing facility in Pennsylvania, a registered nurse intentionally killed two patients and tried to kill a third, according to state authorities.

She did so by giving three men — ages 55, 73 and 83 — lethal and unnecessary doses of insulin, Attorney General Michelle Henry said in a May 25 news release.

Insulin is a hormone that controls blood sugar levels, and a human-made form of the hormone is used to treat people with diabetes, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Only one of the three men was diabetic, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The 55-year-old man and 83-year-old patient died on Dec. 4 and Dec 25, authorities said. The 73-year-old man was hospitalized but survived.

Now, Heather Pressdee, 40, of Natrona Heights, is charged with two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder, according to the release. She’s also charged with one count of aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and three counts of reckless endangerment.

Pressdee worked for Quality Life Services in Chicora at the time, officials said.

“As a family owned organization that prides itself on providing safe and compassionate care, Quality Life Services is shocked and devastated to learn that the charges brought against Ms. Pressdee by the Attorney General’s Office include alleged illegal activity that occurred at our QLS – Chicora facility,” a spokesperson with the facility said in a statement to McClatchy News.

The facility is working with the attorney general’s office, according to the statement.

“We can assure our community, our residents, our families and our staff that all residents of Quality Life Services - Chicora are safe and are receiving appropriate care and services,” the spokesperson said.

Pressdee was caring for the three victims when they received insulin overdoses, according to the attorney general.

“The allegations in this case outline the callous abuse of incredibly vulnerable patients by a professional nurse,” Henry said in the release. “As the charges indicate, these were deliberate and intentional acts perpetrated by a care-giver who was trusted to care for these victims. Be assured, my office will zealously pursue justice for the families of those who were killed, as well as the third victim who is fortunate to have survived.”

Pressdee was arrested May 24 and is being held at the Butler County Prison without bail, according to the release.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone concerned about the care a loved one received from Pressdee is asked to call the attorney general tipline at 888-538-8541.

Chicora is about 50 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

EMT sexually assaulted woman with Parkinson’s in back of ambulance, CA lawsuit says

School nurse took 700 secret photos of Tennessee students using the bathroom, feds say

Nurse stole painkillers for hospital patients and swapped in saline, feds say