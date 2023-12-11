Nurse made ‘last-second decision’ to buy $10 lottery ticket. She won big in Maryland

A nurse in Maryland scored big after deciding to buy a $10 lottery ticket, Maryland officials said.

The woman had waited hours at a mechanic’s shop as her car got fixed, but instead of going right home afterward, she stopped to buy some Fast Play tickets, according to a Dec. 11 news release by the Maryland Lottery.

The avid lottery player was initially going to go to an Exxon station but made the “last-second decision” to visit the Royal Farms convenience store in Baltimore, officials said. She had no clue changing her mind would land her a $100,000 prize.

The woman went home with her four tickets and realized she “possibly won a $100,000 top prize,” officials said.

She asked her sister to look over the ticket to confirm the win, lottery officials said.

The next day, she went to the store to scan the ticket and was able to officially confirm the win, the release said.

“I kept quiet and looked around to make sure no one was there to see,” the woman who plays the lottery as a way to relax told officials.

The winner has no immediate personal plans for the money but said she will use the winnings toward helping her friends and family “financially as needed,” the release said.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

