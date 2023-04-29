Nurse and owner of Inside Golf in Ames arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

A nurse practitioner and one of the owners of an indoor golf business in Ames has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

Ames police arrested Carl D. Markley, 44, on Friday following an "extensive investigation" into allegations that Markley sexually abused a child, according to a news release. Markley is a registered nurse practitioner in Ames and also is one of the owners of indoor recreation businesses Inside Golf and Perfect Games.

A criminal complaint says investigators uncovered several electronic devices, including a hidden camera clock and pen, while searching Markley's home and business. The devices allegedly had pornographic content, including images of "individuals taken by covert means in Markley's clinic."

The complaint alleges Markley took photos during a physical examination he conducted on a minor. Markley allegedly told the minor the examination was needed to be offered a job at his business, according to the complaint.

The warrant for his arrest shows police detained Markley at the North Grand Mall in Ames, where Inside Golf is located. Markley is being held in the Story County jail without bond.

Sexual exploitation of a minor is a Class C felony.

Ames police had received a tip "from a concerned citizen regarding potential child sexual abuse," which prompted the investigation, according to the release. They ask for anyone with information on Markley or the case to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at@francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Ames Inside Golf owner arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor