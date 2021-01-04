Nurse plays NC lottery one day after winning $200 and comes home with a bigger prize

Hayley Fowler

A nurse in North Carolina bought scratch-off tickets two days in a row — and won both times, officials said.

Nicki Condon of Kannapolis bought a Millionaire Bucks scratch-off ticket with her husband and won a $200 prize, the N.C. Education Lottery said in a news release Monday. Inspired by the first win, she said they bought another Millionaire Bucks ticket while running errands the next day.

That’s when she hit the jackpot: $100,000.

“I said, ‘We’ll stop in at that same QuikTrip and get another ticket because we’re already ahead,’” she said. “And the part that I scratched off was the $100,000. And I just kept saying, ‘No way! No way! No way!’ I must have said it like a thousand times. And then I just started jumping up and down.”

Condon bought the winning ticket for $20 from the QuikTrip on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis, according to the release.

After taxes, she took home $70,756 from the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“I am paying off all of my bills and making a fresh start!” Condon told lottery officials.

She said she also plans to take a “nice anniversary vacation next year” with her husband to celebrate 30 years together.

Condon’s odds of winning the $100,000 prize were 1-in-900,000, according to the Education Lottery. There are three remaining prizes totaling $100,000 and one top prize of $4 million.

Dozens of smaller prices between $20 and $10,000 have yet to be claimed.

