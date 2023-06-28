Nurse pleads guilty to injecting daughter with unneeded insulin

Jun. 27—A former Palestine Regional Medical Center nurse has pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child, one count of exploitation of a child and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ellen Rupp-Jones, 36, of Frankston, was arrested in June 2019 for allegedly injecting her daughter with insulin to make it appear the child had a rare form of diabetes.

According to District Attorney Allyson Mitchell, Tuesday, June 27, a jury pool of 85 men and women from Anderson County were summoned to appear in 3rd District Court of Judge Mark Calhoon to consider if Rupp-Jones was guilty of the charges filed against her.

Mitchell said prior to selecting the Jury, Rupp-Jones waived her right to a jury trial and accepted a plea agreement.

Mitchell said in exchange for a plea of guilty to all counts, Rupp-Jones will be placed on deferred adjudication probation for eight years, receive a fine and pay court costs.

Mitchell said Rupp-Jones was given 59 days as a condition of probation with time served and must complete 300 hours of community service. A protective order was entered prohibiting her from any contact with the victim or any of her immediate family members.

Mitchell said an affirmative finding of use of a deadly weapon and Family Violence were made by the court and Rupp-Jones must also pay restitution for a service animal she fraudulently received.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office began investigating Rupp-Jones in January 2019, after an endocrinologist at UT Health in Tyler reported suspicions she was injecting her 7-year-old daughter with insulin to make the child appear hypoglycemic.

Blood sugar tests confirmed hypoglycemia, or low blood-sugar, but also showed an elevated insulin level, a sign of insulin poisoning.

Rupp-Jones left UT Health against medical advice and took her daughter to Cook Children's Hospital in Fort Worth, where she told doctors her daughter had been diagnosed with diabetes in Kentucky.

When hospital staff called Kentucky to verify Miller's condition, doctors said Miller had never been tested for diabetes.

Shortly after the visit to Cook Children's Hospital, Miller was placed in foster care.

Mitchell said it was alleged by the State that over a course of years, Rupp-Jones gave her young child insulin, despite not having a diagnosis of diabetes. Insulin, when administered incorrectly, can cause serious bodily injury or even death. Rupp-Jones was a Registered Nurse at the time of the offenses. It is expected that she will lose her nursing license due to her plea.

Anderson County Criminal District Attorney, Allyson Mitchell, believes that Rupp-Jones' plea is a fitting result.

"The only way to guarantee a victim and their family that the person who harmed them is held to justice is by a plea," Mitchell said. "Juries are unknown. Without a plea, the resolution of the case is unknown. A case where a parent would intentionally drug their child in this way is very unusual. The State and the victim were ready for trial. However, given the child's age, the fact she would have to testify against her former parent and in consultation with her family, the decision to let her plea to the charge was made."

Mitchell said for the next eight years, Rupp-Jones must abide by all the rules of the protective order and the terms of probation. If she does not do so, she faces the possibility of two to 20 years in prison.

"It is horrifying that a mother would treat her own child for a medical condition that she does not have," Mitchell said. "We are grateful that the case is resolved. The child has been afforded the opportunity to live a happy and healthy life in her new safe family environment."