Nurse Pleads Guilty + Yale Student Wins Olympic Gold: CT News
There was plenty of news across Connecticut on Friday. If you missed any of it on your local Patch, here's a roundup of some of the most-read stories.
Nurse Pleads Guilty To Tampering With Fentanyl: Feds
Federal prosecutors said the nurse used a syringe to withdraw fentanyl from vials and then re-injected saline into the vials.>>>Read More.
Parent Accused Of Threatening To Kill School Official
The parent of a high school student was charged with threatening to kill a school administrator, according to a report.>>>Read More.
Coronavirus CT: Hospitalizations Drop Below 500
The coronavirus positivity rate was up slightly in CT overnight, but the number of residents hospitalized with the virus continues to drop.>>>Read More.
A Pandemic-Born Artisan, Man To Open Shop
Coming this spring, The Grey Goat Farmtique will feature the work of local artisans making it a unique shopping experience.>>>Read More.
Organic Juice Bar To Open New Location
Clean Juice, an organic juice bar franchise offering smoothies and more, will open its second Connecticut location this spring.>>>Read More.
New Haven Claims Him: Yale Student Nathan Chen Wins Olympic Gold
Chen, 22, a student at Yale's Jonathan Edwards College, won gold at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in men’s singles figure skating.>>>Read More.
Other top stories:
At RJ Julia's: Children's Book Author Shares Story Of Acceptance
The Patch community platform serves more than 100 communities all across Connecticut in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, New London, Hartford, Tolland, and Litchfield counties. Thank you for reading.
This article originally appeared on the Across Connecticut Patch