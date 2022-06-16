Nurse practitioner from Greenburgh accused of pocketing millions in loan fraud scheme

A Greenburgh woman pocketed more than $1 million from unsuspecting borrowers when she got their student loans discharged by fraudulently claiming they were permanently disabled, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Catherine Seemer, a nurse practitioner, was arrested Wednesday by the FBI on federal charges of wire fraud, financial aid fraud and aggravated identity theft. She is accused of using doctors’ pedigree information and forged signatures to certify disability diagnoses that got more than $10.5 million in loans discharged for at least 125 people.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Seemer defrauded the federal Department of Education's Total and Permanent Disability discharge program, which relieves the student loans of those who suffer from permanent physical or mental disabilities.

“This Office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to vigilantly protect the integrity of critical programs that exist to help those who are most in need,” Williams said in a statement.

Seemer, 42, allegedly engaged in the scheme from June 2017 through March of this year using a loan-relief service she set up. For 10% to 20% of the loan amount, she would submit documentation certifying disabilities, mostly bipolar disorder but also schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a complaint by Special Agent Anthony Persaud of the education department's Office of Inspector General.

Borrowers were unaware that the applications for discharging their loans relied on them being permanently disabled, according to the complaint, which was filed in U.S. District Court in White Plains. Many believed that they qualified because they were caring for an elderly or disabled relative. And none of the dozen doctors who were used to provide the diagnoses had ever met any of the borrowers.

One of the doctors was used for about 70 of the applications.

In addition to the $10.5 million in discharged loans from the federal program, Seemer also allegedly obtained discharges for privately issued student loans.

In one case, Seemer allegedly helped a borrower who was caring for a disabled relative get out of $100,000 in student loans by claiming they were bipolar.

When the borrower learned of the application and that it required them to be permanently disabled, they contacted Seemer. She convinced them that language in the application such as "you" and "your" could refer to a family member but "they don't broadcast (that) to everyone," according to the complaint.

Seemer has twice filed for bankruptcy, first in California in 2005 and then five years ago in the same White Plains federal courthouse where she was scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon.

The largest debt she listed in the most recent bankruptcy was a $132,000 judgement won by the son and daughter of a California man Seemer cared for. They sued her in California after she was named as a beneficiary when the 89-year-old man changed his will weeks before his death in 2006.

The judgement was lodged in state Supreme Court in Westchester in 2014 after Seemer moved to New York and is still listed as unpaid in court records.

