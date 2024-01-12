Nurse scores in OT and Oilers top Red Wings 3-2 to tie franchise record with 9th straight win

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) defends Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) as he prepares to shoot in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) — Darnell Nurse scored 1:20 into overtime and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Thursday night to match a franchise record with their ninth straight win.

Edmonton, which also won nine in a row late last season and in 2001, can break the team mark Saturday night in Montreal.

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid tied it midway through the third period and Zach Hyman scored a go-ahead goal with six minutes left in regulation, but Calvin Pickard could not stop a shot from Olli Maatta from a sharp angle a couple of minutes later.

With 11.3 seconds left in the third period, Edmonton forward Evander Kane had a goal waved off because of Derek Ryan's hand pass. Early in overtime, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin missed an opportunity to end the game with a shot that missed the net.

McDavid extended his point streak to nine games when he got to a loose puck along the boards as Detroit was changing lines. He created time and space with his speed, fooling goalie Alex Lyon with a move to his backhand before pulling the puck back to slip it into an open net for his 16th goal and 56th point this season.

It was also the center's 906th career point, pulling him into a fourth-place tie with Glenn Anderson in team history.

Hyman scored on a shot from the slot that Lyon never saw, looking to his left when the puck hit the back of the net.

Andrew Copp broke a scoreless tie early in the third for the Red Wings and Lyon stopped 44 shots, giving them a chance to beat the hottest team in the Western Conference.

Pickard, the Oilers' backup goaltender, made 16 saves and disputed Copp's goal. He also likely laments that Maatta's shot got past him.

The Oilers challenged Copp's shot from the high slot 3:34 into the third period, hoping to have the goal negated because Detroit winger Christian Fischer made contact with Pickard's glove outside the crease, but the goal stood after a replay review.

Edmonton dominated the first two periods statistically, other than the score. The Oilers were outshooting Detroit 27-11 and blocked almost twice as many shots, entering the third.

