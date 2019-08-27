A nurse was sentenced to 12 years in prison for paying $12,000 in bitcoin to have her former lover's wife killed through a website that ended up being a scam

CBS Chicago





An Illinois woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday, after admitting to paying a dark web site $12,000 in bitcoin to have her former lover's wife killed.

Tina Jones, 33, did not know that the website was a scam. The victim was not harmed. Jones pleaded guilty.

A 33-year-old Illinois woman was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Tuesday, after admitting to trying to find someone on the dark web to kill her former lover's wife.

Prosecutors said nurse Tina Jones paid $12,000 in bitcoin to the "Sicilian Hitmen International Network" to have her romantic rival murdered, but the website was a scam. Jones pleaded guilty.

CBS News' show "48 Hours" tipped law enforcement off to the plot, which they uncovered while reporting on a story about the dark web in April 2018, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune reported.

Investigators discovered that Jones had an affair with a co-worker and when the relationship soured, she went to the website to try and have his wife killed, according to CBS Chicago.

The Tribune reported that Jones asked that it be staged to look like the victim had been having an affair, too, a police detective testified at a pre-trial hearing in October.

Jones provided a picture of the intended target, her address, and asked that the victim's husband not be harmed.

Jones turned herself in to police on April 17, 2018. She posted bail days later and had been living with her parents in Georgia up until Tuesday.

According to the judge's ruling, Jones must serve at least 85% of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

