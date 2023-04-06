Nurse sentenced for bilking Medicare and private health insurers out of almost $12 million

A registered nurse and nurse practitioner was sentenced to seven years in prison Tuesday after he was convicted of defrauding health insurers and Medicare out of nearly $12 million, United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced.

Alexander A. Istomin, 57, who operated a "ghost practice" in East Greenwich, defrauded eight insurers out of $11,923,686.30 by filing claims for patient services he didn't perform, according to Cunha.

When Istomin was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in August 2021, authorities believed the theft totaled $2.3 million, but continued investigation uncovered millions more in fraudulent billing, according to Jim Martin, a spokesman for U.S. Attorney's Office.

Istomin pleaded guilty in October 2022 to an eleven-count information charging him with health care fraud, mail fraud, aggravated identity theft, and causing the introduction of misbranded drugs into interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Istomin was able to cover up his scheme from 2014 until his arrest in part by using seven different tax identification numbers.

Istomin also used patient names and information to get prescriptions filled at pharmacies and returned to him, so he could distribute those drugs to others, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"With the proceeds of his illegally gotten gains, he bought a million-dollar home in Florida and expensive cars," Assistant U.S. Attorney Dulce Donovan wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Istomin ran the scheme from three states, Florida, New York and Rhode Island, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The office he rented at 58 Main Street, East Greenwich, starting around 2013 was not a medical practice as he had claimed, but an address for the delivery of insurance checks.

"In truth, the defendant never conducted a medical practice out of that office and every service he claimed to have provided in Rhode Island was a lie," Donovan wrote. "The office was empty, no patients were ever seen there, and the only time the defendant was in Rhode Island was to pick up his mail."

Story continues

Often the patients Istomin claimed to have treated weren't even in the country; on other occasions, Istomin claimed to have seen patients when he was actually in another state or another country, often his native Russia, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"Indeed, he had the audacity to bill for almost a million dollars in services when he was in Russia," Donovan wrote.

Istomin speaks several languages and as a trained nurse, he could have easily found employment or run his own practice but instead chose to do "next to nothing yet bill insurance companies liberally for millions of dollars to which he was not entitled," Donovan wrote.

"There is simply no explanation for the defendant’s conduct other than greed," Donovan wrote.

Saying Istomin would likely return to such crimes if he wasn't given a "lengthy jail sentence," the U.S. Attorney's Office requested a seven-year sentence.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr., sentenced Istomin to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. McConnell ordered Istomin to pay restitution totaling $11,923,686.30, as well as a $30,000 fine.

“Alexander Istomin thought he could make off with millions in taxpayer and insurance dollars that were meant to fund real medical care, for real people, all without consequence,” Cunha said. “He was very much mistaken."

The case was prosecuted by Donovan, with the help of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Milind M. Shah and Mary Rogers.

It was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General; Federal Bureau of Investigation; and the Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Nurse Alexander Istomin stole $11.9 million from insurers and Medicare