Nurse shot dead in Philadelphia hospital by someone wearing scrubs

Philadelphia — A nurse was shot and killed inside Jefferson Hospital in Center City early Monday morning, CBS Philly reports. Police say the suspect, a man wearing scrubs, shot the 43-year-old male nurse on the hospital's 9th floor just after midnight.

The suspect fled the hospital in a U-Haul truck and was seen heading toward I-95.

A short time later, the suspect was involved in a shootout with police near the School of the Future, a public high school in the city.

BREAKING: 1 Person shot and killed inside @TJUHospital, 2 @PhillyPolice officers shot during shootout with suspect… still waiting on conditions of suspect and officers. All 3 were transported to Presbyterian Medical Center. @CBSPhilly on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ht4iLBucpV

— Wakisha Bailey (@NewsWakisha) October 4, 2021

At least two officers were shot – one in the right arm and the other suffering a graze wound to the nose, according to police. Both were in stable condition.

The suspect was shot by police. His or her condition was unknown.

Scene outside Jefferson Hospital in Center City, Philadelphia after male nurse was shot and killed inside by someone police say was wearing scrubs early on Oct. 4, 2021. / Credit: CBS Philly

All three were taken to taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

The reason for the initial shooting was unclear.

