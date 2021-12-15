Nurse sought in sex assault on patient, 69, at Pinellas Park rehab center

PINELLAS PARK — Police are looking for a nurse at a rehabilitation center who is suspected of sexually assaulting a 69-year-old patient.

Another employee the Care Center of Pinellas Park, 8701 49th St., entered the woman’s room Monday to find William Ira Cease Jr., 63, engaging in sexual acts with her, Pinellas Park police said in a news release.

Cease has been employed at the center since April 2019 as a licensed practical nurse. Police believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7840.