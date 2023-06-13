Nurse stabbed by patient at Heywood Hospital

Police continued to investigate after an employee was attacked and injured at Heywood Hospital Monday night.

According to police, they responded to a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon at the hospital at around 8 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered that a nurse had been stabbed by a patient. The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester and treated for a laceration. The victim’s condition was unknown.

The suspect was identified as David Nichols, 76, of Greenville, NH. He was arrested at the hospital and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and attempting to commit a crime, according to police.

Officials did not release a motive for the attack.

Nichols was scheduled to appear in Gardner District Court on Tuesday.

On their Facebook page, the Hubbardston Professional Firefighters Local 4957 said their thoughts were with their brothers and sisters who work in the Heywood Hospital Emergency Room.

"We hope for a speedy recovery for the nurse," the post read. "Violence against caregivers is a widespread problem and should not be tolerated in any circumstance."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Heywood Hospital nurse stabbed by patient