Nurse stole drugs from patients and lied on their medical records, Ohio officials say

A nurse is accused of stealing drugs from patients and lying on their medical records to conceal the thefts, Ohio officials say.

Barbara Dunn, 41, is accused of stealing the drugs between October 2022 and December 2022 while employed as a registered nurse at Kettering Health in Franklin, Ohio, court records show.

Kettering Health declined to comment on Dunn’s case. A spokesperson told McClatchy News that Dunn is no longer an employee.

The nurse was indicted by grand jury with 10 counts of drug theft and nine counts of illegal processing of drug documents, according to Jan. 29 court records.

Hydromorphone, morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone were taken, according to the Warren County indictment obtained by WLWT.

Dunn was also indicted on similar charges in December 2023 in Montgomery County, WLWT reported. The charges involved the drug Lorazepam, according to the indictment.

The Ohio Board of Nursing lists Dunn’s license status as active.

