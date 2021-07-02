Nurse stops dad trying to kidnap baby from hospital in duffel bag, Missouri cops say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

An “alert nurse” foiled a father’s attempt to kidnap a baby from a Missouri hospital, police say.

The dad tried to leave the labor and delivery floor of Cox Medical Center Branson on Monday with the newborn, who’s a ward of the state, in a duffel bag, police said in a Friday news release.

The nurse “felt something was wrong and challenged” the man, who then attempted to flee, police said. But the hospital’s security measures prevented him from escaping, and a security officer detained the man until police arrived, officials said.

The man, who wasn’t identified, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child.

“We are proud of the way Cox Medical Center Branson handled this situation and the partnership that the police department has with them,” Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews said. “This is why it is so important for all organizations to have a plan in place and to regularly train for those ‘what if’ scenarios.”

Girl plays dead then FaceTimes grandma after parents, sister killed, Texas family says

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How to Prepare Your Kid for a Vaccine (Because Needles…Ouch)

    Nobody likes getting a vaccination—but as adults, we know a thing or two about how to grin and bear it. Your four year-old? Not so much. Here, a handy guide on how to prepare kids for vaccinations, so hopefully...

  • Capitol rioters’ footage powers NYT’s ‘Day of Rage’ project

    While some professional journalists faced hostility and attack while covering the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the grand irony is that so many people involved in the insurrection were doing their jobs for them. The Times' team collected thousands of videos, starting the afternoon of Jan. 6, many of them posted on social media by the rioters themselves, said Malachy Browne, senior producer on the Times' visual investigations team. “As the realization set in among many of the participants about what they had done, and the implications of it, much of it was deleted,” Browne said.

  • Lady Gaga Waves to Fans in N.Y.C., Plus Lizzo, Justin and Hailey Bieber and More

    From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

  • Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman on Raising a Child with Autism

    Shawn Stockman is supporting other families with his foundation Micah's Voice and a new charitable limited-edition watch fans can purchase

  • 6 firefighters at condo collapse site test positive for COVID-19

    Rescue efforts at the site were continuing on Saturday for a tenth day.

  • Oakland Zoo starts vaccinating animals against COVID

    California's Oakland Zoo has begun vaccinating bears, big cats and ferrets against COVID-19 after being donated doses from Zoetis of its experimental shots.Details: "Tigers, Black bears, Grizzly bears, Mountain lions and ferrets were the first to receive their first of two doses" this week, the zoo said in a statement. "Next are primates, including Chimpanzees, Fruit bats, and pigs."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free "Through prot

  • Records show pressure by Trump, allies on Arizona officials

    Newly released records show the top Republicans in Arizona's largest county dodged calls from Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of the 2020 election, as the then-president sought to prevent the certification of Joe Biden's victory in key battleground states. The records — including voicemails and text messages — shed light on another state where Trump, his attorneys and others mounted a behind-the-scenes pressure campaign on Republican officials overseeing elections. Days before Congress certified Biden's win on Jan. 6, Trump pressed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find enough votes to overturn Biden's win there.

  • Statues of Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth toppled in Canada

    WINNIPEG, Canada (Reuters) -Protesters have toppled statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth II in the Canadian city of Winnipeg as anger grows over the discovery of the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves at former indigenous schools. The action took place on Canada Day on Thursday, when traditionally celebrations take place across the country. However, many cities scrapped events this year as the scandal over the indigenous children made Canadians confront their colonial history.

  • Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid

    The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is surging through Asia this week, with record numbers of infections in Australia and South Korea, prompting some countries to tighten curbs and others to hasten vaccination. The variant, first detected in India in December last year, has spread to about 100 countries and the World Health Organisation warned recently that it could soon become the dominant form of the virus. It is also driving a spike in cases in Japan, casting a pall over this month's Olympic Games.

  • Russian warplanes practice bombing enemy ships in Black Sea drills

    Russian warplanes practiced bombing enemy ships in the Black Sea during training exercises, Russia said on Saturday, amid friction with the West over NATO drills in the region and following a recent incident with a British warship. Moscow last week challenged the right of HMS Defender to pass through waters near Crimea, something London said it had every right to do. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 but most of the world still recognises it as part of Ukraine.

  • Florida Dog Missing for 7 Years Reunited with Owner, Found Over 1,000 Miles Away in Michigan

    Sgt. Pepper, who went missing from his Florida home in 2014, was reunited with his owner on Wednesday after being found in Charlotte, Michigan

  • If the Heat and Mavs chase Kawhi Leonard, what does that mean for OKC?

    Kawhi Leonard will reportedly be pursued by the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks. It seems unlikely the Clippers would lose him, but if he does depart LA, it would have direct impact on the Thunder.

  • Amazon's 4th of July sale is spectacular — shop these deals before they sell out!

    Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Apple, Xbox, Cuisinart, Hoover, Purell — save up to over 80 percent for the 4th of July!

  • CG: MIL@PIT - 7/2/21

    Condensed Game: Willy Adames, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Jace Peterson homered to back Adrian Houser's strong start in the Brewers' 7-2 win

  • Die In A Gunfight: You're Bleeding

    In Die in a Gunfight, Mary (Alexandra Daddario) and Ben (Diego Boneta) are the star-crossed black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud – and they’re about to reignite an affair after many years apart. Their forbidden love will trigger the dominoes that will draw in Mukul (Wade Allain-Marcus), Ben’s best friend, who owes him a life debt Terrence (Justin Chatwin), Mary’s would-be protector-turned-stalker Wayne (Travis Fimmel), an Aussie hitman with an open mind and a cod

  • ‘The White Lotus’ Cast Reveals Why Their New HBO Show Is Absolutely Worth the Watch

    With so many streaming options , it’s difficult to determine what we should (and shouldn’t) add to our queue. But after speaking with the cast of The White...

  • Bartender tearfully opens up about how customers acted after she gained weight: 'We aren't treated as humans'

    A woman opened up about the way her fluctuating weight has impacted the way people treat her.

  • Pedestrian injured after taxi jumps curb, crashes into NYC restaurant

    According to police, the incident started as a 3-car accident involving a taxicab around 4:45 p.m. at Second Avenue and East 81st Street on the Upper East Side.

  • NYPD hunting for man involved in apparent broad daylight sexual assault of woman: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a suspect captured on video groping a woman in broad daylight on a borough sidewalk, authorities said.

  • Massachusetts police arrest group of 'heavily armed men' claiming to 'not recognize our laws'

    A bizarre incident unfolded Saturday morning in Wakefield, Massachusetts. According to local police: "during a motor vehicle stop, several heavily armed men claiming to be from a group that does not recognize our laws exited their vehicles and fled into the woodline" near Interstate Highway 95. The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. when a state trooper came across a group of 8 to 10 people refueling on the side of the I-95 highway in Wakefield, a suburb of Boston.