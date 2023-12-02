Nurse struck by lightning on Dorchester beach returns home after months of rehab

After months of rehab, the woman who was struck by a bolt of lightning while walking her dog on a Dorchester beach in September is finally back home.

A family member told Boston 25 News Saturday that 31-year-old Thalita Teixeira Padilla is back home, the latest step on her journey to recovery after being struck by lightning along the Savin Hill Beach boardwalk on September 9.

Padilla spent over a month at Boston Medical Center before being transferred to Spaulding Rehabilitation Facility on October 18.

In a statement, Padilla’s family took the time to thank the dedicated team that took care of her.

“We want to say thank you to Spaulding rehab for the team and staff that took care of Thalita. We are beyond grateful for the extraordinary care she received during her stay. Although she may still have a tough journey ahead towards recovery, her team made sure she took her first steps towards it,” the family said. “Always Grateful for the miracle you guys do.”

Padilla was walking her dog Bruce along the boardwalk at the beach when she stopped to speak to another walker, a 49-year-old woman, according to Massachusetts State Police. While they were talking, a lightning bolt crashed down, striking the area they were standing and throwing both women into the air.

Bruce ran off amid the chaos that followed the strike but a stranger found him not long after and brought him back to the family.

During her hospital recovery, Padilla was reunited with Bruce.

Padilla is now enrolled in Spaulding’s Bridge program and will continue her outpatient physical and operational therapy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

