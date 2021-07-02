Nurse sues Houston hospital that fired her after she refused COVID-19 vaccination: ‘Nobody wanted to be forced to do this’
More than 100 staff members at Houston Methodist Hospital who were fired after they refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 appealed a judge’s ruling upholding the hospital’s right to terminate their employment. “We are going to most likely go all the way up to the Supreme Court,” Jennifer Bridges, a registered nurse and the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit filed by 117 former employees of the hospital, told Yahoo News.