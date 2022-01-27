Nursery Furnishings Brand Babyletto Unveils New Brand Identity and Sustainability Mission

Today, mission-driven baby furnishings brand Babyletto announced their new brand identity, placing social responsibility, environmental sustainability, and approachable style at the forefront of the brand’s mission. With this relaunch, Babyletto is dedicated to inspiring all parents to create both the most beautiful and sustainable nurseries.

Founded in Los Angeles in 2011, Babyletto consciously crafts nursery essentials like the celebrity-favorite Hudson 3-in-1 Convertible Crib and the best-selling Kiwi Electronic Recliner. Working closely with award-winning L.A. creative branding agency Ludlow Kingsley and with new imagery shot by acclaimed lifestyle photographer Justin Chung, Babyletto is embracing an aesthetic that feels like today’s modern parents.

“We are thrilled to introduce our new brand identity that represents Babyletto’s values of style, sustainability, and affordability,” says Teddy Fong, CEO of Babyletto’s parent company Million Dollar Baby Co.

Babyletto cribs and dressers utilize sustainably sourced New Zealand Pinewood, and seating is offered in waterproof and stain resistant eco-friendly fabric, made with 30% REPREVE recycled fibers from plastic water bottles. The foam used is CertiPUR-US certified, and each seating frame is made with FSC Certified Wood.

“With our commitment to sustainability, we are well on our way to saving 10 million plastic bottles by 2024 from entering landfills as well as finding the most renewable lumbar sources in the world,” states Fong, “Babyletto and Million Dollar Baby Co. will continue to lead the industry in our sustainability efforts and goals.”

Babyletto is dedicated to going beyond industry safety standards with rigorous product testing, including a full portfolio of GREENGUARD Gold Certified cribs, mattresses, chairs and dressers that are tested for over 10,000 chemical emissions and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to ensure the nursery has cleaner indoor air. Additionally, every inbound and outbound shipment is 100% carbon neutral. In partnership with CarbonFund.org and One Tree Planted, Babyletto plants trees and funds reforestation projects to offset every product shipped, saving 20,000 tons of CO2 from entering the atmosphere each year.

“As the modern parent evolves, so does our brand,” says Fong “We have to continue to build brands that resonate with the modern parent and our new brand identity and sustainability commitments is just the first step towards that mission.”

Refreshed Babyletto imagery featuring the beloved Hudson and Madison Glider in chic boucle (Babyletto/Justin Chung)
About Babyletto: Babyletto inspires parents to express themselves in the nursery with stylish and versatile modern nursery furniture that is well-made, consciously crafted, tested for safety and healthier for the home. For over 10 years Babyletto has designed the most awarded and recognized modern nursery furniture, like the best-selling Hudson Crib. These modern and thoughtful nursery essentials from cribs and dressers to seating and mattresses feel like an extension of parents’ personal style and empower them to create beautiful and safe nurseries. Babyletto has sold to over 1 million parents. Please find more information at www.babyletto.com, facebook.com/babyletto or Instagram @babyletto.

