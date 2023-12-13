Nurses celebrated at Aiken Tech's Fall 2023 Pinning Ceremony

Dec. 12—About 50 nursing students were celebrated during Aiken Tech's Fall 2023 Pinning Ceremony on Monday.

"Every pinning ceremony is just as important," said Dean of Nursing Dr. Hannah Williams. "My heart melts every time I see a student reach or achieve what they set out to do."

Within the associate degree in nursing pathway, Taylor Eagans was named valedictorian and Andrew Nelson was named salutatorian. Within the Diploma in Applied Nursing pathway, Ebony Hicks was named valedictorian and Melanie Rowe was named salutatorian.

During the ceremony, students walked proudly across the stage to receive their pin, a symbol of dedication to the service of others.

One of these students was Baylee McKinney, who received her associate degree in nursing from the registered nurse program.

"It means the world to me," she said. "Since I was little, I wanted to help people."

Part of McKinney's nursing inspiration comes from her sister, who suffered from a severe kidney disorder when she was young. McKinney said that because of this, she is passionate about "being able to give back and help in the community and help people heal and show love and kindness and grace to people who need it at the lowest points of their lives."

According to McKinney, the transition from working full-time to returning to school made this experience the most challenging.

"That whole mindset change was the hardest part for me," she said. "Getting used to doing homework and studying and remembering how to study and how to approach the questions and learn to think like a nurse."

McKinney was awarded with the Tradition of Caring Award within the associates degree pathway, an honor recognizing her as a student who has demonstrated exceptional compassion in her practice. She plans to someday return to school to earn her master's degree.

Farrah Canuette, who also earned her associates degree in nursing from the RN program, talked about her experience at Aiken Tech.

"I feel very confident going out into the nursing world and taking care of patients," she said.

For Canuette, balancing home, work and school life was the most difficult part of the journey.

"Most of us in here have lives outside of school, most of us have kids," she said.

Canuette plans to return to school for her Bachelor of Science in nursing, and then hopes to attend graduate school.

Williams, dean of the nursing program, believes that the students honored on Monday made it this far because they didn't give up on their goals.

"In nursing school, you're going to have days where you want to go home crying," she said. "It's going to be tough, it's going to be hard, you're going to have to give up some stuff for a short period of time, but if you have that goal in mind regardless, and do not let anything deter you from that goal, then you're going to reach it."