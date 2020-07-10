Nurses say COVID-19 hazard pay could help offset unsafe working conditions, infection fears

BOWIE, Md. – Cadence Washington, 6, wants to run up and hug her grandmother when she gets home after her shifts at a hospital in nearby Washington. That can't happen for at least a half-hour.

Debra Washington, 64, keeps Lysol spray, a robe and a bag by the front door, and her family knows she needs privacy. She sprays herself with the disinfectant, puts her uniform in the bag, dons the robe and slips upstairs to shower and shampoo her now-natural hair style every day.

Only then can she greet her grandchildren and husband whose hypertension and age, 68, puts him at high risk.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started, Washington can have up to six patients who are either COVID-19-positive or need to be treated that way until test results come back. Like beleaguered nurses across the USA, she has to change gowns and gloves between rooms, disinfect her goggles and face shield and wear the same hospital-grade N-95 mask covered with two blue surgical masks all day.

Washington nurse Debra Washington of Bowie, Md., has to take precautions before she can hug her granddaughter Cadence, 6. More

Washington, vice president of the District of Columbia Nurses Association, said she didn't sign up for all that or the constant risk she puts her family in when she became a registered nurse almost 40 years ago. As cases soar in new parts of the country and nurses treat a steady stream of infected people, many fight to get the kind of "hazard pay" many in the military get during war.

Many nurses in Illinois and at several New York City hospitals got some form of bonus pay during the pandemic, but that's ended, and hospitals and government officials in the nation's capital and elsewhere resist pressure to pay nurses more.

"The bottom line for hospitals is often more important than the quality of care and safe working conditions," said Wala Blegay, staff attorney for the D.C. Nurses Association. "A lot of that was illustrated in the pandemic."

Hundreds of nurses at Howard University hospital and United Medical Center, where Washington works, signed petitions demanding hazardous pay. Blegay said the conditions nurses in her group have had to work under, with insufficient personal protective equipment, are bad, "but what our patients have to go through since the beginning of this is even worse."

United Medical Center did not respond to requests for comment. The American Hospital Association asked Congress to give hospital workers $5,000 bonus pay tax credits in addition to any money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

"The front-line caregivers in the COVID-19 crisis, including nurses, physicians, facilities management personnel, technicians and other health care providers, are working around the clock to provide the care that our patients and communities need," the AHA told House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., in a letter in March. "These essential workers need, and deserve, additional resources to both continue their work and support themselves and their families after this crisis."

The House passed a bill including bonuses, but it hasn't been taken up by the Senate.

Does the pandemic merit hazard pay for nurses?

The U.S. Department of Labor defines hazardous pay as additional money for work that causes extreme physical discomfort and distress not adequately alleviated by protective devices and deemed to impose a physical hardship.

Kathleen Bartholomew, a nurse, author and patient safety advocate, posted a question last week for members of the online group Show Me Your Stethoscope about hazard pay. Within a day, she got nearly 4,000 responses, more than 3,100 in favor.

Some argued the job itself is a hazard, and the majority said the unprecedented pandemic conditions merit extra compensation. One anonymous respondent said those in the military know what they signed up for, too, and still get hazard pay in "active fighting areas."