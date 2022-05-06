Nurses Day 2022 kicks off National Nurses Week Friday with freebies, discounts and free Crocs

It's time to thank members of the nation's most-trusted profession.

Some businesses across the country are showing nurses a little love by offering freebies and discounts for National Nurses Week, which officially kicks off Friday with National Nurses Day.

The week goes through May 12, which was the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. The dates of the special offers and participation vary by location.

Analytics company Gallup has consistently named nursing as the most-trusted profession in its ratings of honesty and ethical standards in professions. Nurses made Gallup’s annual ranking for the 20th straight year in January 2022.

When is National Nurses Day? What about Nurses Week 2022?

National Nurses Day is Friday, May 6, which kicks off National Nurses Week, which ends Thursday, May 12.

Nurses Week food deals, discounts

Some will require nurses to have a restaurant or store app or be signed up for emails or loyalty programs. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out.

Chipotle Nurses Day contest brings free food for a year

Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving 2,000 medical professionals free Chipotle for a year, which it says is a value of $1 million combined.

But to get the free food, the healthcare heroes, which can include nurses, need to be nominated and tagged on a designated Chipotle social post (Instagram, Facebook or Twitter) with a comment about their efforts and positive impact.

Nominations end at approximately 11:59 p.m. PT Friday, Chipotle says. Learn more and see the fine print at Chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

Starting the week of May 9, Chipotle will randomly select 2,000 medical professionals tagged in fans' comments to receive free Chipotle for a year. Chosen healthcare heroes will be notified through direct messages.

To celebrate National Nurses Day, Chipotle is recognizing healthcare heroes by awarding 2,000 medical professionals with free Chipotle for a year, equivalent to more than $1 million total in free Chipotle.

Free Crocs for healthcare giveaway returns

Crocs said it has noted nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to healthcare heroes with its "Free Pair for Healthcare" program since spring 2020. The company said it will have a giveaway starting at noon ET Friday that will end at noon ET on May 12.

The company said it has teamed up with FIGS and there will be a special drawing to receive a pair of free scrubs and classic clogs.

Sign up for text updates on the giveaway here.

Potbelly Nurses Week freebie

Potbelly Sandwich Shop is offering nurses a free cookie or regular-sized soft drink when they order any entrée all week through Thursday, May 12.

To get the freebie, the company says nurses need to flash their work ID or badge to the cashier. This deal is for in-shop orders.

Sonny's BBQ Nurses Week free meal

Sonny's BBQ is offering a free Pork Big Deal to all nurses who show their pre-verified coupon Monday through May 12. Verification is with ID.me. Sign up for the coupon at SonnysBBQ.com/NursesWeek.

Insomnia Cookies Nurses Day deal

Insomnia Cookies is giving nurses a free six-pack of cookies with a $5 in-store purchase through 3 a.m. Saturday.

To get this in-store deal, nurses need to show a valid work ID or credentials and mention the deal. There's a limit of one per customer and availability varies by location.

Nekter Juice Bar National Nurses Day deal

On Friday, Nekter Juice Bar will offer 16-ounce superfood smoothies for $3 to all nurses with valid ID at participating locations.

Scooter's Coffee Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day freebie

Scooter’s Coffee is offering nurses and healthcare workers a free drink of any size on Friday for Nurse and Healthcare Appreciation Day.

Johnny Rockets free shake for nurses, teachers

Through May 10, Johnny Rockets is offering healthcare workers and teachers with a valid ID a free Original or Deluxe Shake with any in-store purchase at participating locations.

Marble Slab Creamery BOGO ice cream for nurses

Marble Slab Creamery is treating teachers and nurses with a buy-one-get-one-free small ice cream Friday for its Heroes Week initiative. A valid ID is needed.

Great American Cookies Nurses Day free cookie

Great American Cookies is giving nurses and teachers a free Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Friday with any purchase and a valid ID as part of the Heroes Week initiative.

At co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations, one freebie must be selected.

Taziki’s Nurses Week discount

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is offering nurses 20% off in stores through May 12.

Nurses can save at Outback Steakhouse daily with the chain's Heroes Discount.

Outback Heroes discount

Outback Steakhouse has a Heroes Discount for nurses, doctors, medical staff, military veterans, servicemen and women, police, firefighters and first responders. The chain offers 10% off their entire check daily with valid medical, state or federal service ID.

Nike, L.L. Bean, Levi's offer nurses deals with SheerID

Third-party verification service SheerID, which collects information that assists in verifying eligibility, has partnered with several brands to offer exclusive nurses deals for Nike, Dockers, Levi's, L.L. Bean, Cost Plus and more. Find discounts at Sheerid.com/shoppers/medical-professional-deals.

Samsung, Reebok, Adidas, more offer nurses discounts with ID.me

ID.me, another verification service, also has partnered with brands to confirm eligibility for discounts for nurses. See the list of businesses at Shop.id.me/nurse.

Eyemart Express nurses' discount

Eyemart Express gives nurses a 20% discount on prescription eyewear all year when they present a valid hospital or medical ID badge.

