Nurses Help Ukraine | Antisemitic Letters | 'Banta House'

Eric DeGrechie
·1 min read

Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.

Britton Receives Anti-Semitic Letters Regarding War In Ukraine

The Cook County Commissioner, who is working with Glenview police, said residents throughout the 14th District received the letters.

ENA Donates $25K To International Red Cross Efforts In Ukraine

The Schaumburg-based Emergency Nurses Association sent the money to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Under $1M Wow House: Custom-Built Arlington Heights Masterpiece

This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 1996, is up for sale.

Historic 'Banta House' Receives $30K Grant For Porch Restoration

The Arlington Heights property was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

College Credits: Arlington Heights Student Graduates From Miami U

Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.

POLICE REPORTS

This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch

