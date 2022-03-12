Nurses Help Ukraine | Antisemitic Letters | 'Banta House'
Miss a day, miss a lot, so take a moment to catch up on some of the past week's headlines from Arlington Heights and beyond.
Britton Receives Anti-Semitic Letters Regarding War In Ukraine
The Cook County Commissioner, who is working with Glenview police, said residents throughout the 14th District received the letters.
ENA Donates $25K To International Red Cross Efforts In Ukraine
The Schaumburg-based Emergency Nurses Association sent the money to the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Under $1M Wow House: Custom-Built Arlington Heights Masterpiece
This beautiful Arlington Heights-area estate, built in 1996, is up for sale.
Historic 'Banta House' Receives $30K Grant For Porch Restoration
The Arlington Heights property was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
College Credits: Arlington Heights Student Graduates From Miami U
Area students from Arlington Heights are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
POLICE REPORTS
This article originally appeared on the Arlington Heights Patch