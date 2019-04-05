Nurses post bond for father arrested over traffic violations while rushing daughter to emergency room

A group of nurses came together to post bond for a father who was arrestedover traffic violations he allegedly committed while rushing his youngdaughter to an emergency room

Darius Hinkle told KTVI that he sped to Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, Ill., on Thursday evening after his 1-year-old daughter began choking on a penny.

Hinkle, who admitted he does not have a valid driver's license, said his erratic driving drew the attention of multiple police officers who, with sirens on and lights flashing, followed him for miles to the hospital.

The toddler's mother, Donecia Pittman, who was also in the car during the incident, said she and Hinkle got out of the vehicle with their hands up once they arrived at the emergency room. When she tried to inform officers that her daughter was choking, she claims authorities seemed more concerned about the traffic violations than her child's safety.

Hinkle was arrested on the scene while his daughter received medical treatment. Later that night, when Pittman arrived at a local jail to bail Hinkle out, she was met by another person who was already there to post his bond.

The woman, who identified herself as an employee of Touchette Hospital, told the mother that she and a group of other nurses all chipped in to post bond for the young patient's father. KTVI spoke with hospital representatives and confirmed the good deed.

Pittman and Hinkle told the station they're grateful for the good Samaritans, who not only took care of their daughter but also supported them in their time of need.