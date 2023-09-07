Nurses at psychiatric hospital hold vigil, threaten to walk off job
Outside Gracie Square Hospital, a psychiatric hospital, on the Upper East Side Wednesday night, nurses threatened to walk off the job.
Outside Gracie Square Hospital, a psychiatric hospital, on the Upper East Side Wednesday night, nurses threatened to walk off the job.
Mike Williams spent five seasons in the league, and last played with the Buffalo Bills in 2014.
Kardashian said she wasn't prepared for "urgent fetal surgery."
A year ago, a Massachusetts court ruled to throw out a 2022 proposed ballot measure that sought to define gig workers as independent contractors rather than employees. Now it appears that proposal is getting a second wind. The state's attorney general, Andrea Campbell, on Wednesday approved backers of the ballot measure to begin collecting the tens of thousands of signatures for the measure to appear on the November 2024 ballot after certifying the questions met constitutional requirements.
It was another rough day in court for Christine Costner. On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to pay Kevin Costner $14,237.50 in legal fees.
"It's definitely way more tournaments than I used to play, so I think some people will be happy with that," the 25-year-old told ESPN.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned that a government shutdown this fall could set the airline industry back.
Google will begin enforcing a rule that requires advertisers clearly label their AI-altered political ads ahead of a contentious 2024 presidential election season.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish explained what the company is doing to keep viewers entertained as negotiations with Hollywood writers and actors hit a stalemate.
Last month was the hottest August ever recorded and the second hottest month ever measured, behind only this past July, the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union's Earth Observation Program, known as Copernicus, announced.
Stocks fell on Wednesday, as rising oil prices fueled concerns about inflation and faltering global demand.
Of the 25 car brands the research team studied, not a single one passed the reviews, with top brands like Tesla, Nissan and Hyundai landing at the top of the worst-of-the-worst list.
This dermatologist-approved winner lifts away oil and dirt gently and comfortably.
Businesses in several parts of the country monitored by the Fed struggled in August to pass along higher costs as price growth slows.
This concentrated hydration booster creates a protective barrier that helps prevent moisture loss.
Happy Hump Day! Snap up new earbuds for just $14 (a sound 60% off), a top-rated retinol serum for $15 and more.
A busy day at the courthouse was avoided in Atlanta, and a civil case against the Trump Organization moves forward in New York.
“I would die to be able to travel that much,” one commenter wrote in response to her complaints.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
Another standout: a beefy laptop for $380 — it's over 70% off!
Ben Shelton is the youngest American man to reach the US Open semifinals since Michael Chang in 1992.