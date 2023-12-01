Nurses rally outside HCA West Florida’s Tampa office

Nurses spoke out about alleged mismanagement at their hospitals, including 16 facilities HCA operates along the Gulf Coast in Southwest Florida, ahead of union contract expirations next year, according to a press release. HCA facilities will begin bargaining on new union contracts in 2024, which nurses say is an opportunity to address workplace issues.

“HCA is the largest hospital system in the United States, so the standards they set have impacts across healthcare in the U.S., which is why nurses are so disturbed by the way they handle their business,” said Marissa Lee, a registered nurse at HCA Florida Osceola Regional Medical Center in Kissimmee, in a statement. “When you’re setting standards for the entire industry, you should be continually raising the bar, not digging yourself a deeper hole to bury it in.”

National Nurses Organizing Committee and National Nurses United represent more than 10,000 registered nurses at 20 HCA facilities in seven states, including Florida.