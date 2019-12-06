Nurses reveal the meaning of code words they use that patients don't understand

If you've ever been a patient in the ER or a doctor's office, odds are you've heard a nurse throw around some unusual words or phrases.

TV hospital dramas have popularized phrases such as "coding," "stat," and "crash cart."

But there are other names, phrases, and abbreviations nurses use to describe situations and patients to each other that you just wouldn't know the meaning of unless you asked.

Medical jargon is pretty tricky for anyone outside the profession to understand.

TV shows like "ER" and "Grey's Anatomy" have helped to shed light on some of the confusing acronyms and phrases used in hospitals and doctors' offices, but only practicing nurses and doctors know all the slang.

Business Insider asked seven nurses and scoured nursing blogs to find out just what the secret phrases nurses use on the job really mean.

A "frequent flyer" is a patient nurses see a little too much around the hospital.

In the medical world, patients who show up to the ER repeatedly with different ailments are often referred to as "frequent flyers," Liz, a nurse with two years of experience, told Business Insider.

Verywell Health defines a frequent flyer as someone who regularly visits the emergency room instead of seeing their primary care doctor.

"Tachy" isn't referring to your outfit.

This isn't a misspelling for "tacky." If you overhear a nurse say "tachy" they're not insulting a patient's sense of style. It's short for tachycardia, which means a fast heart rate, one nurse, Marianne said.

Code brown might mean what you think it means...

You might be familiar with code blue — an emergency code for an immediate resuscitation that's often shouted on shows like "Grey's Anatomy" and "ER." But have you ever heard of a code brown?

Nancy, a nurse with 45 years of experience, told Business Insider that it's used when there's a poop situation. Specifically, when a patient needs to be cleaned up after a bowel movement.

...and a "chocolate hostage" is similarly gross.

This one's not quite as menacing as it sounds.

Amy, a nurse with six years of experience, told Business Insider that "chocolate hostage" is nurse-speak for a patient who's suffering from constipation.

Nurses can spot a patient suffering from "NPS" a mile off.