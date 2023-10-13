Nurses at Rochester General vote to strike for second time this year. What to know

Members of the Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) this week voted to strike at Rochester General Hospital, for the second time this year.

The union on Wednesday voted to authorize a five-day strike to protest persistent unfair labor practices after negotiations between the nurses' representatives and hospital management reached a deadlock over staffing, wages and patient care. According to the union, 91% of voting members supported a second strike.

Thursday marked one year since negotiations between the union and hospital administrators started.

“A year into our bargaining process, management has continued to violate our labor rights and has dragged their feet in reaching a fair agreement," said Gillian Kingsley, a labor and delivery nurse who has worked for RGH since 2011. "Today, we are sending a clear message that we will not accept a contract that fails to keep our patients safe."

The strike is set to begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23 and last until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Hospital administrators said they are "extremely disappointed" in the union's decision to again strike, that it could hurt our nurses, the hospital and the community.

The union's two-day strike in August cost the hospital more than $6 million, in part to temporarily hire "expert, safe patient care needed to keep the hospital’s operations running" during the August strike, according to hospital administrators.

"That’s money we can no longer invest back into RGH through pay and benefits, new technologies or additional programs to serve the community," a statement from Rochester Regional Health read, adding that administrators have "moved significantly" on numerous issues during negotiations, including staffing and wages, which the union identified as two of its most important points.

The hospital increased nurse base wages by 19% in 2020.

A second strike would cost RGH even more, they said, since the strike is planned to last five days, rather than two. Temporary replacement nurses would again need to be hired.

Nurses employed by the hospital are advocating for improved nurse-to-patient ratios to ensure patient safety, reduce workload pressures, and enable adequate time for thorough and personalized patient care, Nela Hadzic, the regional organizing director of Northeast Nurses Association, said in a news release.

“We are hopeful that a strike can be avoided and are prepared to negotiate throughout the ten-day period," said Carmen Camelio, RUNAP President who has worked for two decades as a nurse in the hospital's Medical Intensive Care Unit.

The goal, Camelio said, is "to reach an agreement that will allow both parties to focus on rebuilding our hospital to a standard of care our patients deserve."

Hospital administrators said they are committed to "bargaining in good faith" and want to avoid a second strike. A bargaining session is scheduled to take place next week.

If a second strike does take place, hospital administrators said that RGH will be "fully prepared and equipped to continue serving our patients and the community. The care, safety and comfort of our patients will continue to be our top priority."

