Nurses save life on PBIA-bound flight, work together at same hospital months later
A nursing student is now reunited with a nurse who she met on a flight where the two helped save a man’s life as they both now work at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
A nursing student is now reunited with a nurse who she met on a flight where the two helped save a man’s life as they both now work at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
It's the fourth title game matchup between undefeated teams in the CFP era.
The clip of the woman in the French Quarter aired during the third quarter.
Hair loss can be a sign of something serious, but there's not always a reason to worry, according to experts.
Porsche launches the 992.2-series 911 in 2024 with a new 3.6-liter flat-six engine, more power, and plans for a hybrid model in two outputs around 2025.
The biggest news stories this morning: What to expect at CES 2024, Meta's Quest 2 headset is about to get even cheaper, Take a look at this dreamy timelapse on Mars.
More information should be available at CES 2024.
Shared a fan: 'This will literally wipe away texture from blackheads on your nose and chin almost instantly.'
The developers of Tekken 8 are boosting the upcoming game's accessibility with color blind options, but some experts and users say some of the settings may cause more harm than good.
The Dodge Charger has been with for quite a while, and it went out with quite a few bangs. Here's one of them.
A fresh slew of labor market data is set to greet investors in the first week of trading in 2024.
Meta is permanently cutting the price of its Quest 2 VR headset to $250 following the launch of the Quest 3.
Washington will play for a national title thanks to the brilliance of Penix, who is having a storybook season after overcoming multiple serious injuries in years past.
How we remember the Dolphins' season will be determined on Sunday night.
From fumbles to rumbles, here are the five plays that defined this year's Michigan-Alabama Rose Bowl.
The Ravens are locked into the No. 1 seed, but the result against the Steelers matters in the AFC playoff race. And rest has backfired before for the Baltimore.
Plus, last chance to get an extra 20% off duvets, comforters, sheets, bath towels and more.
A penalty, if called, would have given Alabama a first down.
More than 125,000 Amazon shoppers rely on this handy device — add it to your cart just in time for cold and flu season.
Coach Todd Bowles said an MRI was done on Baker Mayfield's ribs and came back negative for fractures.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.