Nurses share photos of the great coronavirus equipment shortage, showing empty closets, torn face masks, and paper bags where they're keeping gear overnight

A hospital in Southern California is giving nurses just one mask per shift, which goes against typical safety protocols.

Nurses have shared photos that depict the mask and equipment shortage that hospitals across the country are facing.

Images both posted on social media and shared with Business Insider show nurses storing disposable masks in paper and plastic bags for use across multiple days and using alcohol swabs to sanitize phones.

Nurses worry they are endangering themselves and other patients without proper protective equipment. "The scariest thing for us who work at the bedside is to end up making a choice between who lives and who dies bc we don't have enough staffing and equipment," one nurse said.

One nurse in Oklahoma City attempted to bring her own protective gear to work amid the ongoing shortage of equipment like masks and gloves.

The rapidly spreading novel coronavirus, a respiratory virus that infected 51,000 Americans as of March 24, has flooded US hospitals with new patients. Nurses and other healthcare workers told Business Insider they lack enough masks and gloves to account for the influx.

The Oklahoma City nurse, who requested anonymity for fear of losing her job, said she ended up unable to wear her own personal masks and gloves, as doing so violated the hospital's policies.

She shared a photo of the hospital's dwindling supply of protective gear:

An anonymous nurse from Oklahoma City shared an almost empty mask and glove cabinet at her hospital. More

Nurses across the country shared photos of their hospital or health system's lack of protective equipment and cleaning supplies amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Images show hospital nurses needing to reuse disposable masks for entire shifts or multiple days; storing equipment in paper and plastic bags for use across multiple days; using alcohol swabs to sanitize phones; and wearing torn paper masks.

Nurses said the lack of protective equipment results from a lack of preparation on the part of health systems, as well as little support from federal and state governments with providing more supplies.

A nurse in Wisconsin shared a photo of what her mask looked like after one shift. More

Many nurses spoke to Business Insider under the condition of anonymity, for fear of losing their jobs. Business Insider confirmed their identities and verified their nursing credentials before publishing this article.

Nurses around the country are asking for more protective equipment, like masks, gloves, and gowns. The US needs 270 million more particle-resistant masks than it currently has.

On March 10, the National Nurses United union called on the White House and hospital systems to ensure that nurses have enough protective equipment. A union survey found only 30% of nurses reported having enough equipment to deal with the outbreak.

In late February, US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar said the US needs 270 million airborne particle-resistant N95 masks for healthcare workers. Hospitals in Los Angeles and Seattle, desperate for equipment, have asked seamstresses to volunteer making fabric masks for healthcare workers.

Nurses are being asked to reuse disposable masks, sometimes multiple times a week. Hospital administrators have told nurses to store disposable masks in paper bags and plastic bags.

Multiple nurses confirmed that hospitals have been asking nurses to use just one mask per shift due to the shortage.

John Pearson, an ER nurse at Alameda Hospital in California, said his managers had told nurses to store disposable masks in paper bags to wear them on multiple shifts. Maeleigh Soper, a registered travel nurse in Seattle, said her hospital went through a month's worth of masks and hand sanitizers in three days. She said she suspects patients and families have been stealing medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Marie Spaner, a hospital nurse in the Los Angeles area, previously told Business Insider she felt frustrated about her hospital's lack of planning. Her hospital had not changed cleaning or sanitation protocols since the outbreak, nor had it limited visitors.